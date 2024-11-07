Subscribe
New nightlife venue The Beat opens at Happy Valley Racecourse

Experience racing and revelry at The Beat

The Beat
Photograph: Courtesy HKJC
Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Hong Kong Jockey Club
If you're on the hunt for the ultimate Wednesday night out in Hong Kong, look no further than The Beat at Happy Valley Racecourse! This exciting new nightlife venue blends the thrill of live horse racing with a vibrant atmosphere that’s perfect for both racing fans and nightlife seekers. With innovative digital experiences and meticulously crafted cocktails, The Beat promises to be the go-to destination for anyone looking to kick off an unforgettable evening.

Photograph: Courtesy HKJC

At the core of The Beat is its immersive digital racing experience. Leveraging advanced technology, this venue introduces an array of features designed to engage fans like never before. Their colossal 4K LED wall with the big digital Parade Ring and Interactive AI Horse Selection Stations feature an AI-Gen horse performance comparison tool, allowing you to track your favourite horses and get the latest updates on jockey and trainer leaderboards.

Photograph: Courtesy HKJC

At the Interactive AI Horse Selection Stations, users can choose up to five key factors – like Fitness, Draw, Jockey, Trainer, and Track & Distance – to find the best horses for upcoming races. And if you want to dive deeper, an AI-generated summary will offer an insightful analysis of recent performance trends.

Photograph: Courtesy HKJC

Aside from digital racing elements, guests can expect themed nights that blend the excitement of racing with the energy of nightlife. The venue seamlessly transitions from a thrilling time at the races to an electrifying evening filled with live music from the house band or gig nights featuring visiting musical artists, dancing, and plenty of socialising. Pair that with The Beat’s gourmet bar bites and signature cocktails inspired by famous winning horses, and you’ve got yourself an unforgettable Wednesday night at the races.

Photograph: Courtesy HKJC

What’s more, The Beat is designed to impress with its sleek, modern interiors, stylish light fixtures, and floor-to-ceiling glass facing the tracks. Whether it’s from the comfy indoor seating or the wraparound outdoor balcony, guests will get to enjoy an unobstructed view of the entire racecourse. Perfect for those Insta-worthy moments.

Combining the excitement of horse racing with the allure of modern entertainment, immersive digital features, stunning design, and exceptional food and drink offerings, The Beat is poised to become the ultimate destination for racing enthusiasts and social butterflies alike. Make a reservation for the next race night at The Beat here.

