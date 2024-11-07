New nightlife venue The Beat opens at Happy Valley Racecourse

At the core of The Beat is its immersive digital racing experience. Leveraging advanced technology, this venue introduces an array of features designed to engage fans like never before. Their colossal 4K LED wall with the big digital Parade Ring and Interactive AI Horse Selection Stations feature an AI-Gen horse performance comparison tool, allowing you to track your favourite horses and get the latest updates on jockey and trainer leaderboards.
If you're on the hunt for the ultimate Wednesday night out in Hong Kong, look no further than The Beat at Happy Valley Racecourse! This exciting new nightlife venue blends the thrill of live horse racing with a vibrant atmosphere that’s perfect for both racing fans and nightlife seekers. With innovative digital experiences and meticulously crafted cocktails, The Beat promises to be the go-to destination for anyone looking to kick off an unforgettable evening.