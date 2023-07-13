At One Dim Sum, you can get dim sum that starts as low as $20 and tastes like a million bucks. With various plump dumplings like Chiu Chow-style dumplings, steaming hot buns like steamed Malaysian sponge cake, crispy tidbits like fried shrimp wontons, and many more; the menu at One Dim Sum will leave you spoilt for choice.
One Dim Sum
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- Shop 1 & 2, G/F, Kenwood Mansion, 15 Playing Field Rd, Prince Edward
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- 2677 7888
- Opening hours:
- Mon-Fri 9.30am-12am, Sat-Sun 8.30am-12am
