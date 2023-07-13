Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

One Dim Sum

  • Restaurants
  • Prince Edward
  • Recommended
One Dim Sum
Advertising

Time Out says

At One Dim Sum, you can get dim sum that starts as low as $20 and tastes like a million bucks. With various plump dumplings like Chiu Chow-style dumplings, steaming hot buns like steamed Malaysian sponge cake, crispy tidbits like fried shrimp wontons, and many more; the menu at One Dim Sum will leave you spoilt for choice.

Details

Address:
Shop 1 & 2, G/F, Kenwood Mansion, 15 Playing Field Rd, Prince Edward
Hong Kong
Contact:
2677 7888
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 9.30am-12am, Sat-Sun 8.30am-12am
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.