  • Restaurants | Italian
  • Sheung Wan

Pasteako

Drop into PMQ at Central to find Hong Kong’s brand-new Italian steakhouse, Pasteako. Deciding what to eat here is a no-brainer, as this restaurant only offers set menus. Simply select your desired pasta shape and sauce, as well as your choice of protein from options like chicken breast, striploin, or 21-day dry-aged ribeye – then get stuck in. Still hungry for seconds? Pasteako’s servers will go around the restaurant every 30 minutes to offer extra pasta servings to anyone who’s got room for more food. Just be aware that your set menu also comes with a portion of dessert like lemon panna cotta during lunch or homemade tiramisu at dinner, so we suggest you pace yourself to avoid overeating.

Address
HG01-05, G/F, Block B (Hollywood), PMQ, Hong Kong
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 12pm-11pm
