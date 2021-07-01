Patty Boi's Caribbean-inspired patties pop up again at Hatch

The popular patties will be available, along with brand new flavours, on July 1 from 1pm.

Following a successfully sold-out event in June, Patty Boi returns on July 1 at the Soho pop-up space and production kitchen, Hatch, to offer handmade Caribbean-style patties ($60) from 1pm until they sell out.

The patties, created by founder and chef Russell Doctrove, are inspired by the fragrant food and chilled culture of the Caribbean islands and take the classic beef patty to another level with creativity and flavour combinations.

Take Patty Boi's Holy Grail patty which is filled with stir-fried Omnipork, lemongrass, galangal, garlic, and Thai holy basil, and the sweet Skywalker, a drunken cherry pie infused with bourbon and vanilla. This, and their signature patty Island Kush, which is stuffed with minced beef slow-cooked with birds eye chilli, lime leaf, homemade curry paste, and coconut cream, are all enveloped in a buttery pastry before it is baked until golden brown to bring the tropical flavours of the Caribbean to Hong Kong.

Patty Boi's patties are inspired by the Caribbean

New additions on the pop-up menu include the minced beef Jungle Spice patty paired with a rich and flavourful curry with toasted coconut, chillies and spice, and a slow-roasted, dark rum and brown sugar soaked pineapple patty called Pineapple Express.

Patty Boi at Hatch

To get your hands on one of these bad boy patties, head to Hatch at 60 Staunton Street, Central or check out pattyboi.com for more information.