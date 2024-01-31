Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Perla

  • Restaurants
  • West Kowloon
  1. Perla
    Photograph: Courtesy Perla
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Perla
    Photograph: Courtesy Perla
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Perla
    Photograph: Ann Chiu
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Perla
    Photograph: Ann Chiu
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

Perla is an Italian restaurant perched on the 101th floor of International Commerce Centre, which specialises in Southern Italian flavours from the Amalfi coast and Sicily. Here, guests can admire sky-high views of Victoria Harbour while savouring Mediterranean dishes crafted by  
Head Chef Fabiano Palombini. With over 35 years of culinary experience under his belt, chef Palombini has worked at several lauded restaurants across Europe and North America, including three-starred La Pergola in Rome, three-starred Hof Van Cleve in Belgium, three-starred Eleven Madison Park in New York, and many more. 

Details

Address:
Shop B1, 101/F, International Commerce Centre (ICC), 1 Austin Road West, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
3618 7880
Opening hours:
Tues-Sun 12pm-3pm, 6pm-12am
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.