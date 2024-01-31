Head Chef Fabiano Palombini. With over 35 years of culinary experience under his belt, chef Palombini has worked at several lauded restaurants across Europe and North America, including three-starred La Pergola in Rome, three-starred Hof Van Cleve in Belgium, three-starred Eleven Madison Park in New York, and many more.
Perla
Time Out says
Head Chef Fabiano Palombini. With over 35 years of culinary experience under his belt, chef Palombini has worked at several lauded restaurants across Europe and North America, including three-starred La Pergola in Rome, three-starred Hof Van Cleve in Belgium, three-starred Eleven Madison Park in New York, and many more.
Details
- Address:
- Shop B1, 101/F, International Commerce Centre (ICC), 1 Austin Road West, Tsim Sha Tsui
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- 3618 7880
- Opening hours:
- Tues-Sun 12pm-3pm, 6pm-12am
Discover Time Out original video