Hong Kong
Pici (Causeway Bay)

  • Restaurants
  • Causeway Bay
Pici Causeway Bay branch
Photograph: Courtesy Pici
Details

Address:
G/F, Zing!, 38 Yiu Wa Street, Causeway Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
2699 2606
Opening hours:
Sun-Thur 11.30am-10pm, Fri-Sat 11.30-11pm

Free pasta giveaway at new Pici Causeway Bay branch

  • Italian

Creating hand-rolled pasta made fresh daily and homemade Italian food in neighbourhoods around Hong Kong, Pici now brings their down-to-earth Italian fare to Yiu Wa Street in Causeway Bay. To celebrate their latest opening, Pici brings back their famous tradition of hosting a pasta giveaway to customers. Aside from giving away 500 complimentary servings of pasta on August 4 (from 6pm until stock runs out); other surprise treats await the guests. Book your tables today and sample some of their Causeway Bay branch-exclusives, such as the Mediterranean salad ($85), octopus salad ($120), double ravioli pumpkin and ricotta ($150), and farfalle prawns and pesto ($170).

