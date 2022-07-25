Pici (Causeway Bay)

Creating hand-rolled pasta made fresh daily and homemade Italian food in neighbourhoods around Hong Kong, Pici now brings their down-to-earth Italian fare to Yiu Wa Street in Causeway Bay. To celebrate their latest opening, Pici brings back their famous tradition of hosting a pasta giveaway to customers. Aside from giving away 500 complimentary servings of pasta on August 4 (from 6pm until stock runs out); other surprise treats await the guests. Book your tables today and sample some of their Causeway Bay branch-exclusives, such as the Mediterranean salad ($85), octopus salad ($120), double ravioli pumpkin and ricotta ($150), and farfalle prawns and pesto ($170).