Hong Kong
Pink Pig

  • Restaurants
  • Cheung Chau
Pink Pig
Photograph: Courtesy Pink Pig
Time Out says

You can’t really beat having a drink with nice music playing sitting by Cheung Chau’s seaside. Pink Pig offers exactly that, with a variety of spirits, craft beer, and cocktails to sip on, while snacking on their small bites. We recommend the fried squid tentacle with squid ink aioli, which comes in a small portion, but is deliciously savoury.

Details

Address:
11 Kin San Lane,
Cheung Chau
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
5180 0692
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 12pm-8pm, Sat-Sun 12pm-8.30pm
