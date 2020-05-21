You can’t really beat having a drink with nice music playing sitting by Cheung Chau’s seaside. Pink Pig offers exactly that, with a variety of spirits, craft beer, and cocktails to sip on, while snacking on their small bites. We recommend the fried squid tentacle with squid ink aioli, which comes in a small portion, but is deliciously savoury.
Pink Pig
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- 11 Kin San Lane,
- Cheung Chau
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- 5180 0692
- Opening hours:
- Mon-Fri 12pm-8pm, Sat-Sun 12pm-8.30pm
