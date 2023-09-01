Hong Kong
Timeout

Ponty Cafe

  • Restaurants
  • Soho
  • Recommended
  1. Ponty Cafe
Time Out says

If you want a hearty meal before hitting up The Pontiac, head to its new sister venue, the Ponty Cafe next door. Ponty Cafe is an all-day cafe and bar, providing diners with hearty dishes such as buttermilk biscuits smothered in a sage and pork sausage gravy, southwestern-style Caesar salad, a mean burger that'll knock your socks off, and a double stack of fluffy lemon pancakes with maple butter. Aside from coffees, they've also got cocktails like their Dive Bar Bloody Mary, and an exceptional espresso martini made with the cafe's blended cold brew.

Details

Address:
15 Old Bailey, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
9666 2573
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 11am-11pm, Sat-Sun and PH 9am-8pm
