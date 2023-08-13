Hong Kong
Timeout

Pop Maze

  • Restaurants
  • Kennedy Town
  1. pop maze
  2. pop maze
  3. pop maze
  4. pop maze
Check out this street culture-influenced cafe in Kennedy Town

Pop Maze is the newest addition to Kennedy Town's ever-growing list of Instagrammable cafes. As soon as you step into their venue, you'll be welcomed by trending hip-hop tunes playing softly in the background, as well as colourful decor that ranges from plush chairs to Instagrammable graffiti art. When it comes to their food, Pop Maze offers cafe classics like all-day breakfast fry-ups, pasta dishes, and snacks such as deep-fried wings and fries. However, what does set Pop Maze apart from other cafes in Kennedy Town are their savory stuffed croissants and sweet croffles. I tried out the smoked salmon egg benedict croissant ($108), which was generously topped with a slightly lemon flavoured Hollandaise sauce, and came with a salad lightly dressed in balsamic vinegar. The poached eggs were runny in the centre, which made the Hollandaise sauce slightly rich; but the acidity of the balsamic salad dressing helped to cut through those rich flavours. 

While Pop Maze offers your standard coffee and teas, highlights of their drink menu include the Nutella Special ($78), an indulgent chocolate and Nutella flavoured milkshake topped with a generous mound of whipped cream and a Kinder Bueno bar; and the Blue Earl Grey tea soda ($58), which has two distinct layers of Earl Grey and butterfly pea tea, making for a new and refreshing take on a classic iced tea.

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan

Details

10B Davis Street, Kennedy Town, Hong Kong Island
Hong Kong
Mon-Sun 9am-6pm
