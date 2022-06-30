Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Porkcentric

  • Restaurants
  • Tai Hang
  1. Porkcentric
    Photograph: Courtesy Porkcentric
    PreviousNext
    /6
  2. Porkcentric
    Photograph: Courtesy Porkcentric
    PreviousNext
    /6
  3. Porkcentric
    Photograph: Courtesy Porkcentric
    PreviousNext
    /6
  4. Porkcentric
    Photograph: Courtesy PorkcentricDuroc Porterhouse pork steak
    PreviousNext
    /6
  5. Porkcentric
    Photograph: Courtesy PorkcentricCrispy pork belly
    PreviousNext
    /6
  6. Porkcentric
    Photograph: Courtesy PorkcentricCold cuts platter
    PreviousNext
    /6
Order delivery
Advertising

Time Out says

This one’s for the meat-lovers, or specifically the pork lovers. Created by Bart Szyniec and Giuliano Dacasto, the founders of Deadly Rabbits Concepts, Porkcentric sends diners on a journey through Central Europe with hearty pork-based dishes. Priding themselves on their expertise in pork, Porkcentric sources their pork from five different pig breeds around the world –  American Duroc, English Hampshire, Japanese Kurobuta, Italian Cinta Senese, and Hungarian Mangalica.

As the only spot in the city offering Polish cold cuts, Porkcentric’s dedicated salumeria offers unique cuts of meats such as Slovenian deer salami, Italian cinghiale boar salami and cooked Hungarian Mangalica shoulder. Complemented with a selection of cheeses, select your choice of three or five cuts ($198/$298) of cured meats for your tasting platter. With a high marbling content, their Hungarian pork chop tomahawk (18/20 ounces, $568) has a melt-in-your-mouth consistency and is ridiculously tender. 

Housing a curated selection of craft beers from international breweries and local breweries like Moonzen – which comes from ceiling-mounted beer tanks each holding 500 litres of brewed beer – Porkcentric provides their diners with a large selection of beer to complement their pork-focused dishes.  

Cherry Chan
Written by Cherry Chan

Details

Address:
G/F, 98 Tung Lo Wan Road, Tai Hang, Hong Kong Island
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.porkcentric.com
9169 0298
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 11:30am–10pm
Advertising
You may also like

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.