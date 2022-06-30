Time Out says

This one’s for the meat-lovers, or specifically the pork lovers. Created by Bart Szyniec and Giuliano Dacasto, the founders of Deadly Rabbits Concepts, Porkcentric sends diners on a journey through Central Europe with hearty pork-based dishes. Priding themselves on their expertise in pork, Porkcentric sources their pork from five different pig breeds around the world – American Duroc, English Hampshire, Japanese Kurobuta, Italian Cinta Senese, and Hungarian Mangalica.

As the only spot in the city offering Polish cold cuts, Porkcentric’s dedicated salumeria offers unique cuts of meats such as Slovenian deer salami, Italian cinghiale boar salami and cooked Hungarian Mangalica shoulder. Complemented with a selection of cheeses, select your choice of three or five cuts ($198/$298) of cured meats for your tasting platter. With a high marbling content, their Hungarian pork chop tomahawk (18/20 ounces, $568) has a melt-in-your-mouth consistency and is ridiculously tender.

Housing a curated selection of craft beers from international breweries and local breweries like Moonzen – which comes from ceiling-mounted beer tanks each holding 500 litres of brewed beer – Porkcentric provides their diners with a large selection of beer to complement their pork-focused dishes.



