Taiwanese bubble tea shop Potion House is gearing up to open a new location in Central’s dynamic food hall, BaseHall. Unlike Potion House’s other locations in Wan Chai and Tsim Sha Tsui, this Central branch operates as a bubble tea shop during the day, and a chic cocktail bar during the evening. Customers will be able to customise their boozy bubble tea by ordering from the store’s tea-tail infusion experience menu. Stay tuned on our page to find more details about Potion House’s grand opening at BaseHall this May.
Potion House (Central)
Time Out says
Details
Discover Time Out original video