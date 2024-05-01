Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Potion House (Central)

  • Restaurants
  • Central
  1. potion house central
    Photograph: Instagram/@pot.ionhouse
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. potion house central
    Photograph: Instagram/@pot.ionhouse
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

Taiwanese bubble tea shop Potion House is gearing up to open a new location in Central’s dynamic food hall, BaseHall. Unlike Potion House’s other locations in Wan Chai and Tsim Sha Tsui, this Central branch operates as a bubble tea shop during the day, and a chic cocktail bar during the evening. Customers will be able to customise their boozy bubble tea by ordering from the store’s tea-tail infusion experience menu. Stay tuned on our page to find more details about Potion House’s grand opening at BaseHall this May.

Details

Address:
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.