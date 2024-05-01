Potion House (Central)

Time Out says

Taiwanese bubble tea shop Potion House is gearing up to open a new location in Central’s dynamic food hall, BaseHall. Unlike Potion House’s other locations in Wan Chai and Tsim Sha Tsui, this Central branch operates as a bubble tea shop during the day, and a chic cocktail bar during the evening. Customers will be able to customise their boozy bubble tea by ordering from the store’s tea-tail infusion experience menu. Stay tuned on our page to find more details about Potion House’s grand opening at BaseHall this May.