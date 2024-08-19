Regent Hong Kong presents a culinary showdown with two world-class steakhouses

Catch the first part of the series with a two-night-only dining event featuring Regent Hong Kong’s The Steak House and the Bistecca Tuscan Steakhouse from Singapore

Regent Hong Kong’s The Steak House, named one of the World's 101 Best Steak Restaurants for 2024, is hosting a series of exclusive guest chef events in collaboration with other honourees on the prestigious list, bringing the best of steak dining experience to Hong Kong.

Taking place on August 23 and 24, the inaugural edition showcases the Bistecca Tuscan Steakhouse from Singapore, ranked 38 on the list. With a mutual appreciation for Italian Tuscan-style cuisine, these two steakhouses will curate a lavish five-course menu ($1,588 per person) that features Bistecca’s expertise in Italian gastronomy and The Steak House’s commitment to creating unique dining experiences.

In an exclusive interview, we talk about the inspirations and highlights of this collaboration with Amine Errkhis, the head chef of The Steak House, and Oliver Hyde, the group executive chef of Red Door Group, which operates Bistecca Tuscan Steakhouse.

Photograph: Courtesy Regent Hong Kong | (left) Amine Errkhis, head chef of The Steak House; (right) Olive Hyde, group executive chef of Red Door Group

The best of both worlds

Impressed by Bistecca’s passion for high-quality ingredients and dedication to crafting authentic Italian dishes, Amine decided to reach out to the Singapore steak house and initiate a collaboration.

“Together, we developed a menu highlighting the flavours and techniques of Tuscan cooking while incorporating our innovative approach to steak preparation,” Amine explains. “The result is a one-of-a-kind steak dining experience that combines the best of our culinary worlds, offering our customers an exceptional dining experience,” he adds.

Oliver is excited to showcase the authentic flavours and traditions of Tuscany, from Singapore, to Hong Kong. Specialising in fresh produce and thick cuts of premium meat that embody the essence of classic Italian steakhouse cuisine, Bistecca Tuscan Steakhouse uses only a light seasoning of salt to let the quality of the meat shine through.

Diners can expect meticulously crafted steaks grilled over a blazing wood fire at high temperatures prepared on The Steak House original charcoal grill. This traditional Tuscan preparation method gives out a charred crust yet tender and juicy centre. Bistecca's signature steak dishes will be complemented by traditional Italian-style side dishes from The Steak House and Bistecca Tuscan Steakhouse, each meticulously prepared to enhance the flavours of the beef and create a harmonious dining experience.

Photograph: Courtesy Regent Hong Kong | Bistecca Tuscan Steakhouse

Exquisite delicacies with top-tier beef selections

The feast starts with bruschetta and king crab cake, as well as a comforting Canadian lobster bisque and agnolotti stuffed with sweet corn, mascarpone, parmigiano reggiano, and truffle.

The pièce de résistance of the two-night dining experience is the costata Bistecca signature bone-in ribeye served with traditional Italian-style sides like roasted gnocchi, insalata mista, sauteed mixed mushrooms, and garlic broccolini. The beef features a marble score of six (MB6) and originates from a bloodline of F1 Kuroge washu bred Wagyu and Tajima cattle, grain-fed for more than 420 days. “F1 Wagyu typically has moderate to high levels of marbling, though not as extensive as full-blooded Wagyu,” Oliver explains. “The marbling contributes to a tender, juicy texture and rich flavour,” he adds.

The beef is sourced from Australian free-range cow farmer Hugh Griffiths, a longstanding partner of Bistecca since its opening. “What we do best is take the time to get to know the product, the supplier, and the producer – crafting long term relationships. This commitment ensures our meat cuts and produce consistently meet the same impeccable quality consistently,” Oliver adds.

Wrapping up the meal are two indulgent desserts – a duo of Bistecca’s famous cannoli with vanilla ricotta, strawberry, mint, and pistachio gelato; as well as the Upside Down Apple Tarte Tatin crafted by Regent Hong Kong’s executive pastry chef Andy Yeung.

Don’t miss out on this rare opportunity to taste the masterpieces of two renowned steakhouses. Reserve your table for this two-night event today.