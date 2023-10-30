Hong Kong
Timeout

Rue du Liban

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
  1. rue du libane
    Photograph: Courtesy Rue du Libane
  2. Rue du Libane
    Photograph: Courtesy Rue du Liban
  3. rue du liban
    Photograph: Courtesy Rue du Liban
Time Out says

Featuring a stunning upside-down-hanging garden, Rue du Liban is the perfect place to sit back and relax.The eatery provides a modern yet authentic take on Lebanese fare, and allows diners to order a wide selection of sharing platters and regional dishes; such as starters like grilled halloumi cheese ($128), tabbouleh salad ($108), lamb sambousek ($118), and more. Move onto Rue du Liban’s grilled mains like chicken fatteh ($168), grilled tiger prawns with garlic sauce ($258), and mixed grill platter ($568). If you want to pair your meal with libations, Rue du Liban’s wine menu also has a range of labels from Lebanon.

Details

Address:
Shop A, G/F, Hillwood Court, 22-26 Hillwood Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 11.30am-5pm, 5.30pm-late
