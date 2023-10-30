Featuring a stunning upside-down-hanging garden, Rue du Liban is the perfect place to sit back and relax.The eatery provides a modern yet authentic take on Lebanese fare, and allows diners to order a wide selection of sharing platters and regional dishes; such as starters like grilled halloumi cheese ($128), tabbouleh salad ($108), lamb sambousek ($118), and more. Move onto Rue du Liban’s grilled mains like chicken fatteh ($168), grilled tiger prawns with garlic sauce ($258), and mixed grill platter ($568). If you want to pair your meal with libations, Rue du Liban’s wine menu also has a range of labels from Lebanon.
Rue du Liban
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- Shop A, G/F, Hillwood Court, 22-26 Hillwood Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- Opening hours:
- Mon-Sun 11.30am-5pm, 5.30pm-late
Discover Time Out original video