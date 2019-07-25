Ever since opening Little Bao to much applause in 2013, chef May Chow has been a busy lady. Her name has been linked with many new concepts, partnerships, pop-ups, and even cooking competitions. In 2016, as well as opening Little Bao’s first outpost in Bangkok, she’s joined forces with the guys from TAP: The Ale Project to create a gastropub, the aptly named Second Draft, located in Tai Hang. Apart from serving some cracking locally brewed beers on tap, the gastropub is also heavily influenced by local flavours when it comes to the grub with dishes like nuts with spicy Mala seasoning and dried oyster croquettes on the menu.

In the centre of the space, there’s a circular wood-panelled bar which, in combination with the bricked exterior, creates a real local pub vibe. Apart from serving some cracking locally brewed beers on tap, the gastropub is also heavily influenced by local flavours when it comes to the grub with dishes like cashews with spicy ma la seasoning and dried oyster croquettes on the menu.