Hong Kong
Shanghainese Hairy Crab Jazz Dinner at The Murray

  • Restaurants
  • The Murray, Hong Kong, a Niccolo Hotel, Admiralty
hairy crab at the murray
Photograph: Courtesy The Murray
Time Out says

You’re in for a night of good tunes and great food

Hairy crab is a delectable treat to enjoy during the autumn season, and there are several spots around town to enjoy them. But if you’re looking for an unforgettable way to enjoy the seasonal delight, then head to The Murray this October to experience their Shanghainese Hairy Crab Jazz Dinner. For four nights only, the Hairy Crab Jazz dinner allows guests to enjoy an eight-course hairy crab menu together with live jazz performances. Using Jiangsu’s premium hairy crabs, The Murray presents dishes like deep-fried crab shell stuffed with hairy crab, braised hairy crab roe with bamboo piths and seasonal vegetables, as well as steamed fresh hairy crabs. Other delectable dishes on the menu include braised bird’s nest soup with egg white and seafood, drunken pigeon with Hua Diao wine, and fried rice steamed in a lotus leaf. 

Make your dining experience extra special by adding on a wine pairing for an additional $388, where you’ll be served four Hua Diao wines to pair with dishes along with free-flow house wine, beer, and soft drinks. 

Reserve your spots for the Shanghainese Hairy Crab Jazz Dinner on The Murray’s website and find more information here.

Details

Address:
The Murray, Hong Kong, a Niccolo Hotel
22 Cotton Tree Drive, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
themurray@niccolohotels.com
Price:
$888 per person, +$388 for wine pairing add-on

Dates and times

