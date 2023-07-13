Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Sky Cuisine

  • Restaurants
  • Sheung Wan
sky cuisine
Photograph: Cherry Chan
Advertising

Time Out says

The interior of Sky Cuisine might seem like a quintessential banquet hall, but we promise their dim sum won’t topple your budget. From chicken feet braised in black bean sauce or stuffed bean curd rolls in soup to lotus seed paste buns or glutinous rice with abalone wrapped in lotus leaves, Sky Cuisine’s menu has got all that and dim sum. Additionally, Sky Cuisine’s menu has a range of soya braised dishes, like marinated duck tongue, goose wings and webs, and pork trotters with ginger sauce, for those looking to try something different.

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan

Details

Address:
2F-6F, Loon Kee Building, 267-275 Des Voeux Road, Sheung Wan
Hong Kong
Contact:
3568 9328
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 7am-11pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.