The interior of Sky Cuisine might seem like a quintessential banquet hall, but we promise their dim sum won’t topple your budget. From chicken feet braised in black bean sauce or stuffed bean curd rolls in soup to lotus seed paste buns or glutinous rice with abalone wrapped in lotus leaves, Sky Cuisine’s menu has got all that and dim sum. Additionally, Sky Cuisine’s menu has a range of soya braised dishes, like marinated duck tongue, goose wings and webs, and pork trotters with ginger sauce, for those looking to try something different.