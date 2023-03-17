Hong Kong
  • Restaurants
  • Ma On Shan
    Photograph: Cherry Chan
    Photograph: Cherry Chan
    Photograph: Instagram/@staymaonshan
This cute cafe in Ma On Shan is one of the neighbourhood's latest eateries. Despite being small in venue size, the quaint atmosphere of this cafe makes you feel at ease. Dig into pasta dishes like razor clam egg tagliatelle ($138) and orecchiette ($118), or hearty brunch items like their shakshuka ($88) and all-stay breakfast ($128).




Address:
Shop 29-30, G/F, Phase 2, MOSTown Street
Hong Kong
Contact:
Opening hours:
Tues-Sun 11am-6pm
