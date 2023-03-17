This cute cafe in Ma On Shan is one of the neighbourhood's latest eateries. Despite being small in venue size, the quaint atmosphere of this cafe makes you feel at ease. Dig into pasta dishes like razor clam egg tagliatelle ($138) and orecchiette ($118), or hearty brunch items like their shakshuka ($88) and all-stay breakfast ($128).
Stay
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- Shop 29-30, G/F, Phase 2, MOSTown Street
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- Opening hours:
- Tues-Sun 11am-6pm
Discover Time Out original video