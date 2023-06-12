Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Supergiant Social Dining & Cocktail Bar

  • Restaurants
  • Wan Chai
  1. Supergiant Social Dining & Cocktail Bar
    Photograph: Courtesy Supergiant Social Dining & Cocktail Bar
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Supergiant Social Dining & Cocktail Bar
    Photograph: Courtesy Supergiant Social Dining & Cocktail Bar/Henrik Hui
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Supergiant Social Dining & Cocktail Bar
    Photograph: Courtesy Supergiant Social Dining & Cocktail Bar/Henrik HuiTaboocha
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Supergiant Social Dining & Cocktail Bar
    Photograph: Courtesy Supergiant Social Dining & Cocktail BarBurning Sun; Fly Me To The Moon
    PreviousNext
    /4
Book online
Advertising

Time Out says

Unwind in a casual atmosphere and enjoy the venue’s new South-East Asian bites and cocktails crafted by mixologist Lorenzo Antinori

If you're looking for new places to enjoy summer offerings, Mira Moon will be reopening their restaurant and bar, Supergiant Social Dining & Cocktail Bar, on June 15th. The venue, located on the third floor of Mira Moon in Causeway Bay, will serve South-East Asian staples along with Chinese mythology-inspired cocktails crafted by award-winning mixologist Lorenzo Antinori. Guests can enjoy a casual dining experience from the private Moon Lounge or the Secret Garden open-air terrace, both of which have a chic and contemporary interior designed by Marcel Wanders.

You can indulge in delicious bites from their menu, which was created by Mira Hotel Collection's culinary director, Chef Sheldon Fonseca. There is a range of small plates to choose from, including the Kinilaw Tuna ($158), a tuna ceviche served with fish skin cracklings (chicharon) and fresh coriander. They also have larger sharing plates, such as the Patrani Giant Seabass ($268) in banana leaf with masala spices and the Massaman Curry Angus Ox Cheek ($278).

Guests can indulge in delicious drinks from a fairy tale-themed menu crafted by mixologist Lorenzo Antinori. Choose from any of the five themed cocktails, priced at $128 each, that evoke the spirit of the Moon Goddess and Jade Rabbit. Start with the refreshing The Fox, The Monkey and The Rabbit, made with gin, aperitif wine, lemon and pineapple juice, almond, and nutmeg. Then move on to more potent drinks like The Elixir, which is tequila-based and made with lime juice, elderflower liqueur, fresh basil, and green tabasco, or the coffee Negroni riff, Moon Flight.

Don't forget to take advantage of their daily happy hour from 4pm to 7pm, where house wines, spirits, specialty local beverages, and the Moon Goddess-themed menu will be available at a discounted price.

Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Tatum Ancheta

Details

Address:
3/F, Mira Moon Hotel, 388 Jaffe Road, Causeway Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2643 8875
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 7am til late
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.