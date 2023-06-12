Time Out says

If you're looking for new places to enjoy summer offerings, Mira Moon will be reopening their restaurant and bar, Supergiant Social Dining & Cocktail Bar, on June 15th. The venue, located on the third floor of Mira Moon in Causeway Bay, will serve South-East Asian staples along with Chinese mythology-inspired cocktails crafted by award-winning mixologist Lorenzo Antinori. Guests can enjoy a casual dining experience from the private Moon Lounge or the Secret Garden open-air terrace, both of which have a chic and contemporary interior designed by Marcel Wanders.

You can indulge in delicious bites from their menu, which was created by Mira Hotel Collection's culinary director, Chef Sheldon Fonseca. There is a range of small plates to choose from, including the Kinilaw Tuna ($158), a tuna ceviche served with fish skin cracklings (chicharon) and fresh coriander. They also have larger sharing plates, such as the Patrani Giant Seabass ($268) in banana leaf with masala spices and the Massaman Curry Angus Ox Cheek ($278).

Guests can indulge in delicious drinks from a fairy tale-themed menu crafted by mixologist Lorenzo Antinori. Choose from any of the five themed cocktails, priced at $128 each, that evoke the spirit of the Moon Goddess and Jade Rabbit. Start with the refreshing The Fox, The Monkey and The Rabbit, made with gin, aperitif wine, lemon and pineapple juice, almond, and nutmeg. Then move on to more potent drinks like The Elixir, which is tequila-based and made with lime juice, elderflower liqueur, fresh basil, and green tabasco, or the coffee Negroni riff, Moon Flight.

Don't forget to take advantage of their daily happy hour from 4pm to 7pm, where house wines, spirits, specialty local beverages, and the Moon Goddess-themed menu will be available at a discounted price.