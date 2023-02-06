Hong Kong
Sushiro

  • Restaurants
  • Whampoa
  1. sushiro whampoa
    Photograph: Facebook/Sushiro HK
  2. sushiro
    Photograph: Facebook/Sushiro HK
Time Out says

Japanese conveyor belt sushi restaurant Sushiro opened their first chain in Hong Kong in 2019, and they’ve taken the city by storm. With 20 locations in the city, Sushiro offers plates of quality sushi and sashimi at affordable prices, along with seasonal menu items imported from Japan. They also offer takeaway sushi sets, so you can enjoy their freshly-made items in the comfort of your own home. 

Details

Address:
G10, G/F, Suite, Shop No, 4 Whampoa St, Hung Hom
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2669 8317
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 10.30am-9.45pm
