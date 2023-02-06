Japanese conveyor belt sushi restaurant Sushiro opened their first chain in Hong Kong in 2019, and they’ve taken the city by storm. With 20 locations in the city, Sushiro offers plates of quality sushi and sashimi at affordable prices, along with seasonal menu items imported from Japan. They also offer takeaway sushi sets, so you can enjoy their freshly-made items in the comfort of your own home.
Sushiro
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- G10, G/F, Suite, Shop No, 4 Whampoa St, Hung Hom
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- 2669 8317
- Opening hours:
- Mon-Sun 10.30am-9.45pm
