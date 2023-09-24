Time Out says

In September, Simon Rogan's Roganic is cooking up a special two-day collaborative dining experience that champions sustainability. From September 23 (dinner only) to 24 (lunch and dinner), chefs Richie Lin of Mume from Taiwan (ranked number 45 on Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2023), LG Han of Labyrinth from Singapore (ranked number 11 on Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2023), and Jordy Navarra of Toyo Eatery from Manila (ranked number 42 on Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2023), will be joining Roganic for the special event.

These restaurants are true pioneers, all sharing a common mission: to make sustainable dining the new norm. They're not just focused on serving good food; they're also dedicated to educating patrons and supporting local artisans and producers in their communities.

The tasting menu is priced at $2,980 per guest, with an option for an additional six-glass wine pairing priced at $980. This special twelve-course collaborative menu aims to minimise the kitchen's impact on the environment by utilising Hong Kong's abundant seasonal ingredients to recreate their renowned dishes.

The menu includes Labyrinth's signature prawn noodle soup made with Inaniwa somen, served with pork and tofu crackers. Mume will showcase their 'zero-waste' fish course, which applies fin-to-gill cooking techniques to locally caught fish. Toyo Eatery will feature a dish highlighting local chicken with moringa (malunggay) and tapuy, a Philippine glutinous rice wine, among other dishes.

Book your seats via roganic.com.hk.