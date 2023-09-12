Taste All Pâté is a little French bistro tucked away in Kennedy Town that provides casual fine dining that won’t burst your budget. Whether you come for lunch or dinner, Taste All Pâté’s set menus will provide diners with dishes such as beef Wellington served with truffle sauce, lamb racks coated in coffee rub, handmade pasta dishes, as well as flaky pâté en croûte.
Taste All Pâté
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- Shop E, G/F, Full Harvest Building, 6-18 Hau Wo Street, Kennedy Town
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- 9650 8532
- Opening hours:
- Tues-Sun 12pm-2.30pm, 6pm-10pm
