Taste All Pâté

  • Restaurants
  • Kennedy Town
    Photograph: Cherry Chan
    Photograph: Cherry Chan
    Photograph: Cherry Chan
    Photograph: Cherry Chan
Taste All Pâté is a little French bistro tucked away in Kennedy Town that provides casual fine dining that won’t burst your budget. Whether you come for lunch or dinner, Taste All Pâté’s set menus will provide diners with dishes such as beef Wellington served with truffle sauce, lamb racks coated in coffee rub, handmade pasta dishes, as well as flaky pâté en croûte.

Shop E, G/F, Full Harvest Building, 6-18 Hau Wo Street, Kennedy Town
Hong Kong
9650 8532
Tues-Sun 12pm-2.30pm, 6pm-10pm
