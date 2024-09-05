View this post on Instagram A post shared by Time Out Hong Kong (@timeouthk)

Located at Ferry Point in Jordan, Thai restaurant Thai Pai Dong is decked out with retro decor like vintage posters and train tickets, along with an eye-catching LED sign on its facade. The restaurant is helmed by a native Thai chef formerly from Samsen’s Wan Chai location, so you can expect to enjoy authentic fare here. The crowd-favourite dish here is the Wagyu beef boat noodles, served in a rich broth made with beef blood and various aromatics, giving it a deep colour and loads of flavour. Along with thin rice noodles, each bowl comes with delectable toppings like Australian Wagyu beef slices, beef balls, water spinach, and pork cracklings.



Other must-tries at Thai Pai Dong include stir-fried Wagyu beef flat noodles, satay skewers, fresh sashimi shrimp with fish sauce, and crab meat omelette. Finish your meal with the restaurant’s homemade ice cream with authentic Thai flavours like coconut, Thai milk tea, or pandan.