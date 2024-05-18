Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The Baker & The Bottleman

  • Restaurants
  • Wan Chai
  • Recommended
  1. The Baker & The Bottleman
    Photograph: Courtesy The Baker & The Bottleman
    PreviousNext
    /6
  2. the baker and the bottleman burger
    Photograph: Courtesy The Baker and The Bottleman
    PreviousNext
    /6
  3. The Baker & The Bottleman
    Photograph: Courtesy The Baker & The Bottleman
    PreviousNext
    /6
  4. The Baker & The Bottleman
    Photograph: Courtesy The Baker & The Bottleman
    PreviousNext
    /6
  5. The Baker & The Bottleman
    Photograph: Courtesy The Baker & The Bottleman
    PreviousNext
    /6
  6. The Baker & The Bottleman
    Photograph: Courtesy The Baker & The Bottleman
    PreviousNext
    /6
Advertising

Time Out says

Created by the team behind British restaurant Roganic, The Baker & The Bottleman is a bakery by day and wine bar and restaurant by night, offering gourmet British bakes and natural wines on Lee Tung Avenue in Wan Chai. 

During the day, the bakery offers British bakes like pastries, scones, cakes, bread, sandwiches, cookies and more; as well as locally sourced coffee, soft drinks, juices, loose-leaf teas from a boutique tea merchant in Hong Kong, and soft-serve ice cream. 

Come nightfall, guests can enjoy food and drink as the second floor transforms into a casual restaurant and wine bar that serves natural wines from organic and biodynamic winegrowers. The wine bar menu features organic and biodynamic wines from sustainable and ethical winegrowers around the world. If you want to bring the wine experience back home, take away anything from the menu and grab a bottle from The Bottleman's hand-picked wine selection (starts at $200 per bottle) available on the first-floor shop. Sip on natural and biodynamic wines and pair them with hearty dishes from the à la carte menu, which reflects the ethos of the Simon Rogan restaurant group, where seasonality and sustainability are at the forefront, and independent growers and small-scale producers are put in the spotlight.

Details

Address:
G14 & 15, Lee Tung Av, 200 Queen’s Rd E, Wan Chai
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 6pm-11pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.