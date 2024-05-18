Time Out says

Created by the team behind British restaurant Roganic, The Baker & The Bottleman is a bakery by day and wine bar and restaurant by night, offering gourmet British bakes and natural wines on Lee Tung Avenue in Wan Chai.

During the day, the bakery offers British bakes like pastries, scones, cakes, bread, sandwiches, cookies and more; as well as locally sourced coffee, soft drinks, juices, loose-leaf teas from a boutique tea merchant in Hong Kong, and soft-serve ice cream.

Come nightfall, guests can enjoy food and drink as the second floor transforms into a casual restaurant and wine bar that serves natural wines from organic and biodynamic winegrowers. The wine bar menu features organic and biodynamic wines from sustainable and ethical winegrowers around the world. If you want to bring the wine experience back home, take away anything from the menu and grab a bottle from The Bottleman's hand-picked wine selection (starts at $200 per bottle) available on the first-floor shop. Sip on natural and biodynamic wines and pair them with hearty dishes from the à la carte menu, which reflects the ethos of the Simon Rogan restaurant group, where seasonality and sustainability are at the forefront, and independent growers and small-scale producers are put in the spotlight.