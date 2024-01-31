Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The Cipollini Pizzeria

  • Restaurants
  • Kowloon City
  1. the cipollini pizzeria
    Photograph: Courtesy The Cipollini Pizzeria
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. the cipollini pizzeria
    Photograph: Courtesy The Cipollini Pizzeria
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

Savour authentic Italian flavours at The Cipollini Pizzeria in Kai Tak’s Airside. This restaurant’s colourful and welcoming environment makes it the perfect location for customers to tear into rustic Italian dishes. Begin by indulging in antipasti such as beef carpaccio ($138), meatballs ($88), or prawn popcorn (from $62), before moving onto handmade pastas in sauces like vongole with garlic and herbs ($128) or pesto prawn and cherry tomatoes ($128). Whether you intend to stick with classic pizzas like four cheese ($158) and pepperoni ($168), or want to try artisan pizzas topped with wagyu sirloin ($248), The Cipollini Pizzeria offers plenty of options. Additionally, this Italian spot provides al taglio (sold by the slice) pizzas, which allows customers to savour multiple styles of pizza in one go.

Details

Address:
Shop G012, G/F, Airside, 2 Concorde Road, Kai Tak
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2666 0238
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 11.30am-9.30pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.