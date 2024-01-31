Time Out says

Savour authentic Italian flavours at The Cipollini Pizzeria in Kai Tak’s Airside. This restaurant’s colourful and welcoming environment makes it the perfect location for customers to tear into rustic Italian dishes. Begin by indulging in antipasti such as beef carpaccio ($138), meatballs ($88), or prawn popcorn (from $62), before moving onto handmade pastas in sauces like vongole with garlic and herbs ($128) or pesto prawn and cherry tomatoes ($128). Whether you intend to stick with classic pizzas like four cheese ($158) and pepperoni ($168), or want to try artisan pizzas topped with wagyu sirloin ($248), The Cipollini Pizzeria offers plenty of options. Additionally, this Italian spot provides al taglio (sold by the slice) pizzas, which allows customers to savour multiple styles of pizza in one go.