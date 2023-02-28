Time Out says

Step inside the Regent Hong Kong to find The Lobby Lounge. Indulge in all-day dining in the venue’s calming atmosphere, and admire a gorgeous panoramic view of Victoria Harbour through their floor-to-ceiling windows. Begin your morning with their homemade breakfast classics and set menus, sink your teeth into the Lobby Lounge’s afternoon tea from 12pm to 6pm, and savour a variety of decadent dishes such as Asian comfort food, seafood towers, and steak tartare during the evening.