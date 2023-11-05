Named after the Cantonese term for high-flying foreign executives, The Tai Pan is a contemporary bistro offering modern European cuisine. The venue is adorned with lush red furniture, floor-to-ceiling glass windows, and outdoor garden seating. Enjoy dishes made with seasonal organic ingredients and artisan produce, available from breakfast and dinner to weekend semi-buffet brunch.
The Tai Pan
Time Out says
The Murray’s bistro serves European cuisine with a modern twist
Details
- Address:
- UG Level, The Murray
- 22 Cotton Tree Drive, Central
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- 3141 8888
- Opening hours:
- Mon-Sun 6.30am-11pm
