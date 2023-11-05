Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The Tai Pan

  • Restaurants
  • Central
The Tai Pan
Photograph: Courtesy The Murray
Advertising

Time Out says

The Murray’s bistro serves European cuisine with a modern twist

Named after the Cantonese term for high-flying foreign executives, The Tai Pan is a contemporary bistro offering modern European cuisine. The venue is adorned with lush red furniture, floor-to-ceiling glass windows, and outdoor garden seating. Enjoy dishes made with seasonal organic ingredients and artisan produce, available from breakfast and dinner to weekend semi-buffet brunch.

Details

Address:
UG Level, The Murray
22 Cotton Tree Drive, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
3141 8888
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 6.30am-11pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.