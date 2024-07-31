Subscribe
Photograph: Courtesy Cathay

10 Date night restaurants recommended by Time Out and Cathay

Spark your romance with a culinary adventure and earn Asia Miles with each dining experience.

Photograph: Courtesy Cathay

Looking for the ideal romantic spot for your first date, anniversary dinner, or a special night out? Hong Kong is home to many restaurants that provide more than just a pretty dining room, but also exquisite gastronomy crucial for a swoony evening. 

This season, Time Out Hong Kong, in collaboration with premium travel lifestyle brand, Cathay, is launching a series of curated restaurant lists ahead of the annual Recommended campaign for 2024. The list aims to help patrons discover more fulfilling dining experiences throughout the city. We’ve handpicked 40 restaurants, where you can earn one Asia Mile for every $4 spent by presenting your Cathay membership QR code at the end of your meal. Next time you visit a restaurant, watch out for the ‘Time Out x Cathay Recommended’ stickers, our stamp of approval promising exceptional offerings and an unforgettable dining experience.

Following our initial release of the city’s top Instagrammable eateries last week, we are now presenting the top date night destinations that have secured their spots on our list. From candlelit feasts and grand fine dining experiences to casual settings, bookmark these venues and let the ambience, views, and culinary offerings work their magic on your special evening.

aera

aera
aera
Photograph: Courtesy Cathay

Date nights don’t always have to be over the top. For understated, fine-casual dining in intimate surroundings, book a table at aera in Wan Chai. Aera, which means 'honour' and 'era' in Danish, is a modern New Nordic restaurant that serves dishes inspired by the principles of Nordic cuisine. Have a memorable date with a 10-course tasting dinner that allows you to savour and chat in between servings. Aera's pastry chefs create beautifully plated desserts, so be sure to end on a sweet note and don't miss out on the petit fours. Need some liquid courage? The restaurant also offers a curated list of wines for you to opt for a pairing. 

Akanoshou

Akanoshou
Akanoshou
Photograph: Courtesy Cathay

A delightful dining experience sets the stage for a cosy, intimate date night filled with delicious surprises at every course. Book a table at Akanoshou, a stylish Japanese restaurant where teppanyaki and omakase sushi come together. Designed by three acclaimed designers, the restaurant’s interior showcases an elegant decor dressed in a dark metal grey palette, featuring a bold and contemporary aesthetic that draws inspiration from traditional Japanese art. Indulge in a variety of artfully crafted Japanese delicacies, including Hida Wagyu Yakisuki and crispy toro with seaweed crust expertly prepared before your eyes on the teppan.

Bianco & Rosso

Bianco & Rosso
Bianco & Rosso
Photograph: Courtesy Cathay

Experience an unforgettable evening of exploration and connection at Bianco & Rosso, immersing yourself in an affordable wine pairing tasting menu that showcases the best of Italian-inspired bistro-style dining. Adorned with plush art deco furnishings and bathed in the soft ambient lighting, the interior draws inspiration from European Renaissance architecture, boasting high ceilings and arches. Sip on a diverse selection of wines and seasonal cocktails and enjoy a tasty meal from their Italian-inspired culinary creations, such as the 21-day dry-aged beef tartare, carbonara ravioli, and whole three yellow chicken with vermouth chicken sauce. 

Braza Churrascaria

Braza Churrascaria
Braza Churrascaria
Photograph: Courtesy Cathay

The perfect date night should be simple and fuss-free, filled with good food, and even better company. Ready your steak knife and dig into a scrumptious all-you-can-eat BBQ buffet at Braza Churrascaria. Feast your eyes on the endless parade of more than 15 kinds of fire-roasted meats, carved tableside rodizio-style. Cherry on top: pair your Brazilian steak dinner with a refreshing caipirinha or indulge in their festive free-flow, ensuring an unforgettable date night.

dolos

dolos
dolos
Photograph: Courtesy Cathay

If you and your partner prefer a more intimate dining experience, consider dolos, a lovely 20-seater bistro on Staunton Street. Named after the wave-breakers that protect Hong Kong’s shores, this cosy Japanese-French hidden gem is founded by twin brothers Joshua and Caleb Ng, proprietors of Interval and Vivant. Dolos serves a seven-course dinner set from Tuesday to Saturday nights that highlights the delicate flavours of the sea. The best part? Diners can bring their own wine without any corkage fee.

GYOJASANG

GYOJASANG
GYOJASANG
Photograph: Courtesy Cathay

Nestled in Fashion Walk, GYOJASANG offers a quiet escape from the bustling Causeway Bay, inviting you to wind down with your partner for a lovely meal. This Korean izakaya, characterised by its spacious, stylish, and dimly lit ambience, provides the perfect backdrop for an intimate dinner. Share a delicious meal with dishes like sashimi, grilled beef triple platter, raw crab marinated in soy sauce, and kimchi with grilled samgyeopsal. 

JJJ Korean Steakhouse

JJJ Korean Steakhouse
JJJ Korean Steakhouse
Photograph: Courtesy Cathay

For a date that offers entertainment to break the ice, bring your partner to a Korean BBQ restaurant. Unlike traditional setups where the grill is hidden behind a counter or in the kitchen, in a Korean BBQ the grill is right at your table. At this elegant Korean steakhouse, where the staff expertly cooks the steak to perfection tailored to your preferences, share delicious steaks paired with traditional Korean delicacies. The restaurant sources their premium beef from around the world, offering options like USDA prime Angus beef, Korean hanwoo 1++ beef, and Japanese A4 Wagyu beef. All grilling tables are installed with Japanese Shinpo smokeless grills, allowing you to fully enjoy the grilling experience without worrying about lingering odours. 

Nicholini's

Nicholini's
Nicholini's
Photograph: Courtesy Cathay

Nicholini's, sitting on the eighth floor of Conrad Hong Kong, offers everything you need to impress a date – stunning views of the city’s iconic skyscrapers, as well as impeccable presentation and flavours. This award-winning restaurant is known for its authentic Northern Italian fare made using organic and seasonal ingredients. For drinks, you’ll be spoilt for choice by their extensive selection of fine wines.

Salisterra

Salisterra
Salisterra
Photograph: Courtesy Cathay

Designed by the internationally-acclaimed Hong Kong-born interior architect André Fu, Salisterra inside The Upper House creates the perfect ambiance for a truly romantic evening. Featuring a grand chandelier, exquisite interiors, and panoramic harbour views, this contemporary Mediterranean restaurant offers a remarkable dining experience. The menu, curated by culinary advisor Ricardo Chaneton, showcases modern and seasonal dishes that are ideal for sharing. Opt for a table near the floor-to-ceiling glass windows to enjoy your meal with breathtaking views of Kowloon’s skyline. Elevate your meal with Champagne pours or enjoy delicious cocktails from the bar. 

Vivant

Vivant
Vivant
Photograph: Courtesy Cathay

Vivant, meaning ‘lively’ in French, is a modern French bistro in Central that lives up to its name. Ideal for a casual date night, this intimate venue seats up to 20 diners with an open kitchen and bar seating providing front-row views of the chefs at work. Explore their menu focusing on seafood and seasonality, offering standouts such as the grilled monkfish with mussels broth. Pair your meal with wine and wrap up with the freshly baked cornbread coffee maple syrup butter.

