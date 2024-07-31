10 Date night restaurants recommended by Time Out and Cathay

Looking for the ideal romantic spot for your first date, anniversary dinner, or a special night out? Hong Kong is home to many restaurants that provide more than just a pretty dining room, but also exquisite gastronomy crucial for a swoony evening.

This season, Time Out Hong Kong, in collaboration with premium travel lifestyle brand, Cathay, is launching a series of curated restaurant lists ahead of the annual Recommended campaign for 2024. The list aims to help patrons discover more fulfilling dining experiences throughout the city. We’ve handpicked 40 restaurants, where you can earn one Asia Mile for every $4 spent by presenting your Cathay membership QR code at the end of your meal. Next time you visit a restaurant, watch out for the ‘Time Out x Cathay Recommended’ stickers, our stamp of approval promising exceptional offerings and an unforgettable dining experience.

Following our initial release of the city’s top Instagrammable eateries last week, we are now presenting the top date night destinations that have secured their spots on our list. From candlelit feasts and grand fine dining experiences to casual settings, bookmark these venues and let the ambience, views, and culinary offerings work their magic on your special evening.

