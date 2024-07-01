Discover the top Instagrammable eateries recognised by Time Out and Cathay

Get your phones ready to take some pics for the ‘gram and earn Asia Miles at these picturesque dining spots.

Are you the type of foodie who hunts down the most visually appealing dishes and interiors? Hong Kong is a mecca for all your gastronomic and visual delights. The city offers many snap-worthy eateries offering panoramic harbour views, themed designs, interactive dining experiences, and artistically presented dishes designed not just for your tastebuds but also for your eyes.

This season, Time Out Hong Kong is partnering with premium travel lifestyle brand, Cathay, to launch a series of curated restaurant lists ahead of our annual Recommended campaign for 2024. The list aims to guide you in discovering more enriching dining experiences in the city, helping you find your next culinary destination. We’ve handpicked 40 restaurants where you can earn one Asia Mile for every $4 spent by presenting your Cathay membership QR code at the end of the meal. From photogenic venues to ideal date night destinations, and from al fresco dining to laid-back hangouts, we’ve got you covered. Next time you visit a restaurant, keep an eye out for the ‘Time Out x Cathay Recommended’ stickers, our stamp of approval guaranteeing quality offerings and an unforgettable dining experience there.

The first line of venues recognises the restaurants that deserve a spot on your social media feed. Keep reading to explore 10 of the most Instagrammable restaurants that will make your followers hit the like button.

