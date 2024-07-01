Subscribe
Discover the top Instagrammable eateries recognised by Time Out and Cathay

Get your phones ready to take some pics for the ‘gram and earn Asia Miles at these picturesque dining spots.

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Cathay
Are you the type of foodie who hunts down the most visually appealing dishes and interiors? Hong Kong is a mecca for all your gastronomic and visual delights. The city offers many snap-worthy eateries offering panoramic harbour views, themed designs, interactive dining experiences, and artistically presented dishes designed not just for your tastebuds but also for your eyes. 

This season, Time Out Hong Kong is partnering with premium travel lifestyle brand, Cathay, to launch a series of curated restaurant lists ahead of our annual Recommended campaign for 2024. The list aims to guide you in discovering more enriching dining experiences in the city, helping you find your next culinary destination. We’ve handpicked 40 restaurants where you can earn one Asia Mile for every $4 spent by presenting your Cathay membership QR code at the end of the meal. From photogenic venues to ideal date night destinations, and from al fresco dining to laid-back hangouts, we’ve got you covered. Next time you visit a restaurant, keep an eye out for the ‘Time Out x Cathay Recommended’ stickers, our stamp of approval guaranteeing quality offerings and an unforgettable dining experience there.

The first line of venues recognises the restaurants that deserve a spot on your social media feed. Keep reading to explore 10 of the most Instagrammable restaurants that will make your followers hit the like button. 

181 Fortnum & Mason
Named as a tribute to Fortnum & Mason’s 300-year-old headquarters in London’s 181 Piccadilly, 181 Fortnum & Mason is a picturesque restaurant situated at K11 Musea, overlooking the city’s dramatic skyline. Along with a seasonal menu served during lunch and dinner, 181 is best known for its luxurious afternoon tea experience, featuring a range of sweet and savoury treats like moreish tea sandwiches, scones, served with exceptional rare teas. The best time to book is during sundown at the window seat to enjoy a romantic view of the harbour. If you're here at 8pm, you'll have a front-row view of the Symphony of Lights illuminating in the backdrop.

Chinesology
Chinesology is a contemporary Chinese restaurant and bar situated inside the IFC mall, offering harbour-facing views and traditional Chinese delicacies with a modern twist. This setting combined with its lovely interior featuring wooden design, French windows, an elegant marble wall, and lush greenery hanging from the high ceiling, provides the perfect backdrop for taking pictures while you dine. Showcasing three distinct areas: a main dining hall, bar area, and VIP rooms, they offer plenty of seating options, whether you're booking with groups of friends or planning a date for two. Apart from the ambience, it is the dishes that keep the crowd coming back; the culinary team creatively transforms traditional Chinese dishes into exceptional culinary masterpieces through a blend of expertise, innovation, and artistry, all of which are also Instagram-worthy. You'll have plenty to snap about, from the flambé presentations to the Chinese silver service by the table. 

Dragonfly
Embark on a journey back to the late 19th century Art Nouveau era at Dragonfly, a bohemian-style cocktail bar nestled inside Tai Kwun. Designed by miner-turned-designer Ashley Sutton, the venue is as photogenic as its sister venues, Iron Fairies, Maggie Choo’s, and Mixing Room. Upon entering the bar, you’ll be greeted by an otherworldly decor, featuring a giant dragonfly in the centre and an enchanting ceiling adorned with dragonfly-wing patterned lamps. Every detail in the venue is a visual feast, from the intricately designed furniture to the lighting. Complementing the charming ambience is a selection of creative concoctions and delectable small dishes. 

Gonpachi
An extension of the famous Tokyo restaurant, Gonpachi has two branches in Hong Kong – one in TST and another in Causeway Bay. Situated in One Peking, the TST branch is a cosy antique izakaya that transports diners to the Edo era with its rustic and wooden interior. Guests can enjoy panoramic vistas of the harbour framed by floor-to-ceiling glass windows. In addition to the spacious dining room, the restaurant also offers a 14-seater sushi omakase area. Make everyone on your social media feed drool by capturing images of its array of traditional Japanese dishes, from sashimi to sushi rolls, and charcoal-grilled skewers to handmade soba noodles.

Kinsman
Located on the busy Peel Street in Central, Kinsman is a Cantonese bar concept that celebrates the city’s rich heritage and traditions through Cantonese and Chinese spirits. Recently received the Spirit of Hong Kong Award at Time Out Bar Awards 2024, this watering role boasts a stylish nostalgic interior inspired by Wong Kar-wai’s timeless film, In The Mood for Love. The corner booth seat with Kinsman’s Chinese characters on the wall is a favourite spot for those taking insta-worthy shots. The bar also features a mural of Hong Kong's most iconic spots, allowing you to take a selfie while waiting for your drinks. Sip on a range of creative cocktails, such as the creamy Kowloon Dairy made with Roselle and Magnolia liqueurs, monkfruit spirit, hemp seed, pu'er tea, citrus, milk, and salted cream, as well as the sweet and citrus Satsuma Snow made with sweet rice wine and potato shochu.

Maison ES
This 2,300sq ft antique French decor inspired-venue in Wan Chai is every Instagrammer’s dream. The garden-themed and vintage-inspired restaurant serves as the perfect backdrop for a romantic evening. The rustic chandeliers, floral accents, and curated antiques and collectibles from flea markets around the world whisk you away to another era. Renowned for its modern Asian-French cuisine, dishes here are meticulously plated with cutlery and sauce pourers that make you want to capture images for your IG stories. 

Odyssée
Treat yourself to a sky-high fine dining experience at Odyssée. The venue sits on the 101st floor of Hong Kong’s highest skyscraper, ICC, offering one of the best vantage points to capture stunning sunset pictures, featuring bird’s eye views of the iconic Victoria Harbour. The food, like its views, is nothing short of excellent. They serve contemporary French dishes using seasonal ingredients and innovative cooking techniques. Signatures include the Miyazaki A4 sirloin, pumpkin tofu, fermented pumpkin, and red wine jus. 

Palm Court
Restyled after The Langham, London, Palm Court is an elegant backdrop to the lobby of the hotel’s Hong Kong outpost. Decorated in stone flooring and painted timber columns, this luxurious stylish setting for your OOTD. Capture the perfect picture as you raise a pinky while indulging in its bespoke British style Langham afternoon tea featuring artisan confectioneries and savoury pastries, complemented by live entertainment during the afternoon and evening.

Victorian Era
If dipping and dunking savoury morsels isn't sufficient to satisfy your phone's hunger for action shots, the themed decor that transports you back to old Hong Kong at Victorian Era – reminiscent of the city’s glamour in the 1950s – makes it an excellent venue for capturing stunning photos. This elegantly decked hotpot chain restaurant is a perfect blend of the East and the West. Take your pick from a spectrum of soup bases and hotpot ingredients, all thoughtfully crafted and selected with the visual, aroma, and taste in mind. Standouts include the all-beef Hong Kong Platter and the Hokkaido milk with rose soup.

Voynich
Voynich in Harbour City stands out from other Chinese restaurants in the city, showcasing a classic English interior design with an intriguing twist inspired by world-renowned spies. With individually themed dining spaces featuring playful elements like the wardrobe accessories of a secret agent, this eatery crafts traditional Cantonese cuisine with a touch of modernity and sustainability, including Spanish pork with ​​mandarin peels and various dim sum classics.

Watch this space for the next series of Recommended venues from Time Out and Cathay. Need more dining inspirations? Explore Cathay’s complete list of partner restaurants where every spend lets you earn more miles.

