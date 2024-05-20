Time Out Hong Kong Bar Awards 2024: Winners

Just in time to celebrate its first birthday, Lorenzo Antinori’s Italian-themed bar, Bar Leone, on Bridges Street nabbed this year’s most coveted award. Despite only being open for a year, it has quickly become a hot spot for locals and tourists, hosting the who’s who of the international bar scene for pop-ups and guest shifts. Its fun, no-fuss atmosphere is a refreshing addition to the city, bringing back cocktails with a ‘low-intervention’ approach that avoids modern machinery or distillation and features minimal garnish and unnecessary presentation. They offer excellent and approachable cocktails with hospitality and service that rival top hotels.
Runner-up - Argo
Four Seasons Hong Kong’s popular bar, Argo, last year’s Bar of the Year winner, was the runner-up for Bar of the Year at the sixth annual Bar Awards. In spite of the trend towards more casual drinking, Argo has successfully retained its patrons with its fun yet innovative character, showing that hotel bars are not exclusively reserved for celebrations.