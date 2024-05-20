Hong Kong
Timeout

Winners of the Time Out Hong Kong Bar Awards 2024
Time Out Hong Kong Bar Awards 2024: Winners

Here are the champions of the sixth annual Bar Awards

Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Tatum Ancheta
For six years, Time Out Hong Kong has celebrated the city's evolving bar culture, honouring its pioneers and shapers. The 2024 edition of the Time Out Bar Awards culminated in a ceremony on May 21, 2024, at our official venue partner, Soho House Hong Kong, recognising the 'Future Shapers', the emerging leaders and innovators in the city's bar industry. These awards, presented in 14 categories, acknowledged forward-thinking venues and influential figures shaping the future of bars.

Keep reading to learn about the champions of this year's Bar Awards.

RECOMMENDED: See this link for a complete list of Time Out Hong Kong Bar Awards nominees.

Bar of the Year - Bar Leone 
Bar Leone I Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

  • Bars and pubs
  • Sheung Wan

Just in time to celebrate its first birthday, Lorenzo Antinori’s Italian-themed bar, Bar Leone, on Bridges Street nabbed this year’s most coveted award. Despite only being open for a year, it has quickly become a hot spot for locals and tourists, hosting the who’s who of the international bar scene for pop-ups and guest shifts. Its fun, no-fuss atmosphere is a refreshing addition to the city, bringing back cocktails with a ‘low-intervention’ approach that avoids modern machinery or distillation and features minimal garnish and unnecessary presentation. They offer excellent and approachable cocktails with hospitality and service that rival top hotels.

Runner-up -  Argo

Four Seasons Hong Kong’s popular bar, Argo, last year’s Bar of the Year winner, was the runner-up for Bar of the Year at the sixth annual Bar Awards. In spite of the trend towards more casual drinking, Argo has successfully retained its patrons with its fun yet innovative character, showing that hotel bars are not exclusively reserved for celebrations. 

Bartender of the Year - Ezra Star
Photograph: Courtesy Mostly Harmless

  • Bars and pubs

Ezra Star, owner of Mostly Harmless, clinched this year’s Bartender of the Year award for her contribution to the city's ever-evolving drink scene. Known for her work at Drink in Boston, she made a daring move to Hong Kong during the peak of the pandemic. Despite the challenging circumstances of relocating to the city, Star established omakase-style bar Mostly Harmless, which quickly rose to the 33rd on Asia’s 50 Best Bars list and received accolades like the Best New Bar Award at the fifth annual Time Out Bar Awards and winner of the inaugural Bar of Tomorrow Award in Hong Kong. Collaborating with real-life partner Beckaly Franks, Star expanded her ventures with Artifact Bar and Call Me Al.

Runner-up - Simone Rossi (founder of Ratafia Rossi and RossiBar Ltd)

Simone Rossi, an integral part of Rosewood Hong Kong's DarkSide since its establishment in 2018, bid farewell to the venue last April to pursue new ventures in the region. Rossi transitions to his own consulting platform, RossiBar Ltd, and nurtures his label Ratafia Rossi, an aperitif cherry wine launched in 2023, serving the Asia Pacific and Middle East regions.

Rising Star Award - The Savory Project
Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

  • Bars and pubs
  • Soho

The Rising Star Award has traditionally been presented to an emerging bartender in the industry. However, this year, we decided to honour a new bar in the city that has pushed the boundaries of drinking culture, and The Savory Project claimed the title. Umami savoury cocktails are increasingly appearing on drink menus across the region as people's palates evolve. Jay Khan and Ajit Gurung, the award-winning team behind Coa, have introduced this trend at a physical venue, attracting a wider range of patrons beyond a niche market.

Runner-up - Lockdown

Originally conceived as a waiting area for Agung and Laura Prabowo's eco-bar Penicillin, Lockdown has transformed into a trendy spot on Hollywood Road. Its lively vibe, creative drinks, and hidden allure draw crowds, evident in queues outside. The welcoming bar staff adds to its charm, greeting guests with warmth upon entry.

 

Best Transportative Bar - Artifact Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Artifact Bar

  • Bars and pubs
  • Central

Bar-goers are naturally attracted to places that offer a break from the ordinary, allowing them to enter a new world, even if just for a night. Artifact Bar adds this sense of novelty and intrigue to the social experience of going out in Hong Kong. With a design inspired by surreal geometry and serene underground water reservoirs, it's like stepping into a scene from a sci-fi movie. Apart from the ambience, it's their friendly team and imaginative drinks that keeps guests returning for more.

Runner-up - Qura Bar

Everyone loves a spot with killer views of Victoria Harbour, and at Regent Hong Kong's Qura Bar, you get that and more. It's like stepping into a wealthy friend's home packed with cool souvenirs from their world travels. Plus, they've got all the good stuff – rare spirits, unique wines, classy cigars, and vintage cocktails you won't stumble upon elsewhere in the city. 

Best Al Fresco Bar - Cardinal Point
Photograph: Courtesy Cardinal Point

  • Restaurants
  • Central

Hong Kong's captivating blend of towering skyscrapers set against the picturesque backdrop of Victoria Harbour forms a mesmerising urban landscape, transforming bars with such views into thriving al fresco venues. Forty-Five's Cardinal Point has claimed the title of Best Al Fresco Bar. Catering to romantic evenings, casual get-togethers, and lively parties, the venue presents a range of creative drinks and delicious snacks complemented by live DJ performances, solidifying its status as a favourite among the fashionable crowd.

Runner-up - Aqua

Securing the second spot is last year's Best Rooftop Bar awardee. This venue boasts a trendy cocktail bar with not one but two large outdoor terraces. It offers patrons great sundowners in a garden-like setup with epic harbour views in the background. Additionally, they have DJs on hand to keep the good times going well into the night. 

Best Restaurant Bar - Qura Bar
Qura Bar I Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

  • Bars and pubs
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Bars have evolved beyond just drinks, with Qura Bar standing out as a haven for diverse experiences. Featuring a stylish drawing room, bustling bar, chic dining lounge, and cosy cigar lounge, all set against stunning harbour views. The upscale drinks and exquisite dishes are standout features. Drawing from French bistro cuisine, patrons can relish a delightful array of dishes, from appetisers to mains, carefully prepared using premium globally sourced ingredients.

Runner-up - Salisterra

Salisterra has always been a favourite spot for lunches and dinners, providing a fantastic dining and drinking experience enhanced by scenic harbour backdrops. Recently, the venue refreshed its menu with the assistance of chef Ricardo Chaneton from Mono, bringing new excitement and Mediterranean dishes to its offerings. Their drinks are equally outstanding. Don't leave without trying their signature cocktails, a refreshing way to cap off your meal.

Future Shaper Award - Bar Leone’s Taki Li
Photograph: Joshua Lin

  • Bars and pubs

This year marks the inaugural Future Shaper Award, honouring an emerging bar personality, and Bar Leone’s head bartender, Taki Li, earned the title. With eight years of experience in prestigious establishments, including Hotel Icon and The St. Regis Bar Hong Kong, she also earned recognition as the Hernö Gin Cocktail Awards 2023 Champion in Sweden and second runner-up at the Diageo World Class Hong Kong & Macau Competition in 2021. Her blend of extensive hospitality experience, perpetual curiosity in mixology, and vibrant and cheerful personality not only embodies the essence of a true bartender but also propels her as one of the most promising figures set to lead the bartending community.

Runner-up - Evan Mak (senior bartender, Argo)

Placing second is Argo's senior bartender, Evan Mak. Rising through the ranks from a server to his current position at Argo in the Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, after honing his mixology skills at The Upper House, Evan Mak showcases his creativity by crafting exceptional drink experiences. Additionally, he personally experiments with beverages and continuously enhances his expertise through certificate courses such as The Whisky Ambassador and WSET Level 2. 

Spirit of Hong Kong Award - Kinsman
Kinsman I Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

  • Bars and pubs
  • Soho

This year, we introduced the Spirit of Hong Kong Award, honouring the venue best embodying Hong Kong's essence, with Kinsman claiming the title. From decor inspired by Wong Kar-wai’s iconic film In The Mood for Love to its culinary and drink selections featuring Cantonese and Chinese spirits like Yuk Bing Siu and baijiu, this venue seamlessly blends nostalgic elements with a modern touch, offering both locals and tourists a unique taste of the city's rich heritage and traditions.

Runner-up - Avoca

Mondrian Hong Kong’s flagship bar Avoca claimed second place. Located on the 38th floor, this new spot is a modern bar offering breathtaking views of Hong Kong Island and Victoria Harbour, where patrons can indulge in a selection of creative cocktails inspired by Hong Kong delicacies.

Best Innovative Bar - Argo
Argo I Photograph: Courtesy Four Seasons Hong Kong

  • Bars and pubs
  • Central

The future of bars now encompasses more than just serving excellent drinks; the industry is expected to embrace sustainable and innovative practices that transcend beyond their menu offerings. This award recognises venues in the city that embody this ethos, and Argo, led by beverage manager Federico Balzarini (previously of Vesper in Bangkok and the American Bar at Savoy Hotel in London), clinched the top spot in this category. Their bar programme shines a spotlight on lesser-known and up-and-coming spirits rarely found on local drink lists, showcasing cocktails inspired by the harmony between agriculture and nature within Hong Kong's unique ecosystem. 

Runner-up - Penicillin

Penicillin, the recipient of the Best Sustainability Initiative at the 2021 Bar Awards, is a trailblazing establishment championing sustainable practices in Hong Kong. Among their standout initiatives is the creation of the 'One Penicillin, One Tree' cocktail, a climate-positive drink that plants a native tree in the endangered Kalimantan rainforest in Borneo, Indonesia, for each cocktail served.

Best Cocktail Programme - Avoca
Photograph: Courtesy Avoca

  • Bars and pubs
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

A bar's cocktail programme should offer more than just visually appealing drinks for social media; it should cater to a variety of tastes and create an interactive, narrative-driven, and enjoyable drinking experience for customers. Avoca's cocktail programme stands out in achieving this. In addition to a delicious balance of flavours, their cocktails showcase tastes inspired by Hong Kong's beloved dishes, guiding guests on a journey through unique local flavours. Complementing this experience is the Liquid Scent menu, allowing patrons to sample the aromas of drinks before making their selection.

Runner-up - Room 309

Room 309's recently introduced Room of Tales menu draws inspiration from timeless fairy tales such as Peter Pan, Cinderella, and Aladdin. While the menu evokes childhood nostalgia, it offers a distinctive narrative that diverges from conventional expectations in terms of both taste and presentation.

Bar Congeniality Award - Argo
Photograph: Courtesy Argo

  • Bars and pubs
  • Central

Visiting bars should always be an enjoyable experience, where the entire team, from floor staff to bartenders, plays a crucial role in shaping that experience. Argo excels in providing top-notch hospitality, akin to the five-star service expected of its hotel. In addition to their impressive cocktail selection, the staff goes above and beyond to make guests feel like VIPs, catering attentively to their needs and delivering exceptional service, ensuring that the drinking experience is truly memorable.

Runner-up -  Bar Leone

Anyone who has visited Bar Leone is sure to return as a regular customer. The lively and welcoming atmosphere, reflecting the playful character of its founder, coupled with high-quality offerings and bar staff providing top-tier hospitality akin to hotels, establish this venue as one of the most successful additions to the city's bar scene.

Trailblazer Award - Lorenzo Antinori
Photograph: Courtesy The Macallan

  • Bars and pubs
  • Sheung Wan

This marks the second presentation of the Trailblazer Award, recognising an innovative leader in the city's bar scene who has propelled the industry forward and set standards for others to follow. The 2024 recipient of this prestigious award is Lorenzo Antinori. Since his arrival in 2019, Lorenzo has made a significant impact, pushing the boundaries of Hong Kong's drinking culture. An influential figure continuously shaping the city's bar landscape, he is admired and looked up to by many. During his tenure as the beverage manager at Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, he played a key role in elevating Caprice Bar and Argo to international acclaim, securing spots on prestigious bar lists globally. In 2023, Lorenzo ventured into independent ventures, establishing the highly popular Italian bar, Bar Leone.

New: Timeless Bar Award - Quinary
Photograph: Courtesy Quinary

  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Soho

The bar industry in the city has faced relentless challenges, and for a venue to not only survive post-pandemic but to remain significant is truly commendable. It's not just about being in business; it's about being a revered institution that the bar industry continues to admire. Quinary is a prime example of this. Antonio Lai's pioneering bar remains the epicentre of molecular mixology in Hong Kong, managing to stay relevant amidst the city's evolving landscape and adversities cements its position as a lasting cornerstone of the local bar culture.

Runner-up -  The Old Man Hong Kong

One of the pioneers of bartender-owned establishments in the city, The Old Man Hong Kong made a significant mark on Hong Kong's bar scene when it claimed the top spot at Asia's 50 Best Bars in 2019. Under the present guidance of operations manager Nikita Matveev and bar manager Art Fatkullin, The Old Man maintains its status as a relevant establishment in the industry, appealing to new generations of drinkers.

Readers' Choice - Avoca
Avoca I Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

  • Bars and pubs
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Our readers have spoken, and it appears that Mondrian Hong Kong's picturesque bar has resonated with them, emerging as the top-voted venue in our poll. Popular for its Insta-worthy ambience, offering stunning views of the skyline and harbour, coupled with a great cocktail menu that entices repeat patrons.

Runner-up - Bar Leone

The queues outside the venue don't lie; Bar Leone is a favourite watering hole in the city. Its exceptional cocktails, paired with delectable smoky olives and satisfying mortadella focaccia, combined with the exceptional service of its friendly bar staff, create the ideal recipe for an enjoyable night out in the city.

Explore Hong Kong's best bars

