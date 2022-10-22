Taikoo Place returns to Tong Chong Street Market with the Beer Festival from October 20 to 22. This year, the festival is collaborating with the Hong Kong Craft Beer Association to offer a beer-centric journey for the taste buds, where 14 of the city’s most popular breweries each present five types of craft beers for festival-goers to enjoy free-flow for three hours. Inviting brewers like Black Kite, Young Master Brewery, Carbon Brews, and more, the three-day event offers a broad selection of brews with various flavour profiles and ABV levels so that anyone can find their perfect beer.
Partnering with KIN Food Halls, the festival will also provide guests with a wide variety of international dishes from vendors such as OBP, Second Draft, Sake Central, Emmer, and many others. Tickets to the Beer Festival cost $280 per person and are inclusive of a complimentary branded beer glass. Purchase your tickets for the Beer Festival here.
Tong Chong Street Market x KIN Food Halls: Beer Festival 2022
Time Out says
Have an un-beer-lievable time at this three-day long beer festival
Details
- Event website:
- www.events.taikooplace.com/beerfest-2022
- Address:
- KIN Food Halls
- 2/F, Devon House, Taikoo Place, 979 King’s Rd, Quarry Bay
- Hong Kong
- Price:
- $280