Time Out says

Popular Japanese zeitaku-don restaurant Tsujihan is set to open in Hong Kong this July Based in Nihonbashi, Tsujihan has been around for 10 years and frequently attracts huge crowds of customers who are willing to queue for hours just to get a taste of their signature zeitaku-don, or seafood bowls.



Their menu offers zeitaku-dons in four sizes – Ume, Take, Matsu, and Tokujyo – which ascend in quantity with additional toppings. Aside from a small side dish of sashimi with sesame sauce, each rice bowl comes piled high with a seafood mix, which includes minced tuna, salmon roe, geoduck, whelk, prawn, cuttlefish, tuna, herring roe, snow crab meat, sea urchin, and much more!

Once you’ve finished two-thirds of the zeitaku-don, the restaurant’s staff will top up your bowl with a rich sea bream broth, along with Japanese parsley, ginger, and yuzu peel; allowing you to enjoy your meal in two different ways that are equally satisfying.