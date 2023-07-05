Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Tsujihan

  • Restaurants
  • Tung Chung
  1. tsujihan hong kong
    Photograph: Courtesy Tsujihan
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. tsujihan hong kong
    Photograph: Courtesy Tsujihan
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. tsujihan hong kong
    Photograph: Courtesy Tsujihan
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. tsujihan hong kong
    Photograph: Courtesy Tsujihan
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

Popular Japanese zeitaku-don restaurant Tsujihan is set to open in Hong Kong this July Based in Nihonbashi, Tsujihan has been around for 10 years and frequently attracts huge crowds of customers who are willing to queue for hours just to get a taste of their signature zeitaku-don, or seafood bowls. 

Their menu offers zeitaku-dons in four sizes – Ume, Take, Matsu, and Tokujyo –  which ascend in quantity with additional toppings. Aside from a small side dish of sashimi with sesame sauce, each rice bowl comes piled high with a seafood mix, which includes minced tuna, salmon roe, geoduck, whelk, prawn, cuttlefish, tuna, herring roe, snow crab meat, sea urchin, and much more! 

Once you’ve finished two-thirds of the zeitaku-don, the restaurant’s staff will top up your bowl with a rich sea bream broth, along with Japanese parsley, ginger, and yuzu peel; allowing you to enjoy your meal in two different ways that are equally satisfying.

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan

Details

Address:
Shop B13, Citygate Outlets, Tung Chung
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2177 0711
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 11.30am-10.30pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.