Hong Kong
Twist & Buckle (North Point)

  • Restaurants
  • Fortress Hill
Time Out says

Popular churro takeaway spot Twist and Buckle has expanded their branches and opened a new location in North Point. Aside from classic cinnamon sugar dusted churros, Twist & Buckle offers a selection of creative flavour combinations such as coated in glazing as well as serving the fried treats with Hokkaido milk soft serve ice cream. This location also offers some branch-exclusive menu items, like churros filled with dulce de leche or egg custard.

Details

Address:
G/F, AT Tower, 180 Electric Road, North Point Hong Kong
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 12pm-10.30pm

Twist & Buckle churro giveaway

Churro joint Twist & Buckle is expanding their brand and opening a new location in North Point this May. Since opening their first location in Tsim Sha Tsui in 2020, the dessert store has won the hearts of sweet tooths in the city, and even earned a spot on the Michelin Guide recommendation for street food in Hong Kong.To celebrate this milestone, Twist & Buckle will be giving away free churros to customers at the new North Point location on May 6 from 2 to 5pm. Be sure to also try out their branch-exclusive menu items like filled churros ($68 for five pieces), piped with dulce de leche or egg custard filling, or build your own churro sundae ($78) with Hokkaido milk soft serve and your choice of toppings, glazes, and sauces for garnish.

