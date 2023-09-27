Time Out says

Kai Tak’s all new shopping mall Airside welcomes the first overseas branch of Edomae sushi specialist Uogashi Nihonichi. The standing sushi restaurant houses up to 15 diners at once and provides an authentic dining experience just like Uogashi Nihonichi’s locations across Japan. Customers can enjoy sushi a la carte or order from sets, which comes with side dishes like salad, soup, and chawanmushi. Aside from offering a grilled sushi set ($248), Uogashi Nihonichi allows diners to enjoy their sushi in an 11-course omakase set ($398) or an indulgent 12-course omakase set ($588). Alternatively, the Japanese restaurant also offers donburi rice bowls (from $168 and up) on their menu; as well as alcoholic beverages like Sapporo beers ($68), umeshu ($68), chu-hi cocktails ($48 each), and premium sake.