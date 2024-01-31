Hong Kong
Timeout

Uogashi Nihonichi (Central Market)

  • Restaurants
  • Central
Airside’s Edomae sushi specialist Uogashi Nihonichi has crossed the harbour and opened a second location in Central Market. Unlike its first standing sushi bar location, the Central Market branch has a vibrant and playful vibe, which can be seen in decor like colourful wall hangings and ceiling lamps modelled after fish-shaped soy sauce bottles. What’s more, the new location provides tall stools by the sushi bar, so guests can have the option to sit or stand as they enjoy their meal. On Uogashi’s menu, guests can find sushi omakase courses (from $398), sashimi sets ($228), and various donburi with indulgent toppings like Wagyu beef with uni ($268) or king crab ($228).

Address:
G12, G/F Central Market, 80 Des Voeux Central, Central, Hong Kong
Hong Kong
Contact:
5596 7982
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 12pm-9.30pm
