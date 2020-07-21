Prepare to wait in line for your ice-cold treat if you visit Via Tokyo at the weekend. The dessert café specialises in Japanese soft serve ice cream, with flavours from matcha green tea and Hokkaido milk to seasonal tea-based offerings. Our favourites are the matcha and hojicha options topped with espuma – definitely one of Hong Kong’s best cold treats.
Via Tokyo (Causeway Bay)
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- Shop 1A-1B, G/F, Leishun Court
- 106-126 Leighton Road, Causeway Bay
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- 2895 1116
