Hong Kong
Via Tokyo (Causeway Bay)

  • Restaurants
  • Causeway Bay
Prepare to wait in line for your ice-cold treat if you visit Via Tokyo at the weekend. The dessert café specialises in Japanese soft serve ice cream, with flavours from matcha green tea and Hokkaido milk to seasonal tea-based offerings. Our favourites are the matcha and hojicha options topped with espuma – definitely one of Hong Kong’s best cold treats. 

Shop 1A-1B, G/F, Leishun Court
106-126 Leighton Road, Causeway Bay
Hong Kong
View Website
2895 1116
