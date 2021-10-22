Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Vie-won-won

Restaurants Causeway Bay
Vie-won-won is a mysterious restaurant that will transport you to an otherworldly space as soon as you step inside. Decked out in grand vintage decor and skeleton paintings, the restaurant serves up innovative fusion dishes along with delightful sweet treats.

Address: 1/F, Lok Sing Centre, 8 Sugar Street, Causeway Bay
Hong Kong

Call Venue 9687 9684
Opening hours: Tues-Sun 12pm-6pm

    Vie-won-won Halloween market

    Eccentric restaurant Vie-won-won is hosting a mystical Halloween market on October 22 to 24 and October 29 to 31. Visitors will be able to browse through a thrilling selection of lucky charms, handcrafted goods, spiritual items, and more. Visit the restaurant...

    Until Sunday October 31 2021
