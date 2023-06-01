War Rooms by Top Blade

Time Out says

War Rooms is Top Blade Steak Lab's latest steak-focused concept restaurant with an unique interior inspired by Churchill's secret headquarters in World War II. The dishes on their eight-course menu ($780/pax) are all made with top quality steaks such as Australian Mayura M9+, USDA Prime dry-aged rib eye and hanging tenderloins. Highlights of War Rooms' menu include dishes like claypot rice made with Iwate Wagyu beef.