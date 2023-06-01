Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

War Rooms by Top Blade

  • Restaurants
  • Central
  1. War Rooms
    Photograph: Ann Chiu
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. War Rooms
    Photograph: Ann Chiu
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. War Rooms by Top Blade
    Photograph: Courtesy War Rooms by Top Blade
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. War Rooms by Top Blade
    Photograph: Courtesy War Rooms by Top Blade
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

Take a look at our visit to War Rooms

War Rooms is Top Blade Steak Lab's latest steak-focused concept restaurant with an unique interior inspired by Churchill's secret headquarters in World War II. The dishes on their eight-course menu ($780/pax) are all made with top quality steaks such as Australian Mayura M9+, USDA Prime dry-aged rib eye and hanging tenderloins. Highlights of War Rooms' menu include dishes like claypot rice made with Iwate Wagyu beef. 

Details

Address:
LG/F, 11 Stanley Street, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
9386 5050
Opening hours:
Thur-Sat 6pm-10.30pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.