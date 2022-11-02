Hong Kong
Timeout

foodpanda
Photograph: Courtesy foodpanda

What to eat during Hong Kong Sevens weekend

We've got everything mapped out for you, from pre-game brunch spread to late-night nibbles

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with foodpanda
After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Hong Kong Sevens is finally back this weekend to the delight of fans. The three-day sporting event is expected to draw in crowds of rugby enthusiasts, and eager revellers decked out in full costume gear. Outside the jam-packed stadium, many will also be tuning into the live-streamed matches from the comfort of their home or organising viewings with friends and family. 

Regardless of where you've decided to watch the games from, one thing's for sure: you'll want to load up on the food and drinks to power you through the weekend. With all the buzz and excitement going on, the task of planning out your pre-game meals and late-night bites may be overlooked –– especially after you've just spent the last week pulling together the perfect South Stand outfit. 

Luckily for you, we've cracked the code for good (and fuss-free) eating over the Sevens weekend, and we're sharing the hack with you. Offering a wide variety of world cuisine and sharing options, foodpanda is our go-to food delivery platform that always hits the spot for us. To celebrate the Hong Kong Sevens comeback, foodpanda is offering a special weekend promo, so you can feast on your favourite game day meals without breaking the bank. Use the promo code 'TGIW50' to enjoy $50 off any orders above $300, available at any time of the day from November 4 to 6. For those craving a late-night munch, enjoy free delivery with a minimum order of $150 from 11pm to 5.59am.

Ahead, we've laid out our food delivery game plan for you, so you can keep your taste buds happy and focus on rooting for your favourite teams this weekend.

Hong Kong Sevens weekend food delivery game plan

12pm - Brunch of champions
Photograph: Courtesy Brewers Burger

12pm - Brunch of champions

Arguably the most important meal of the day, made even more so when it falls on a game day. Before heading to the Hong Kong Stadium, order a burger with fries and milkshake for brunch to get yourself ready for the big day. If you're throwing a watch party at home, order pizzas, fried chicken, and all the bevvies to share among the group. 

3pm - Snack time
Photograph: Courtesy foodpanda

3pm - Snack time

When tea time strikes, there is no lack of delicious delivery options for you to choose from on foodpanda. To beat the mid-afternoon hunger pang, we are partial to nachos (laden with oodles of cheese and sour cream); Korean-style crispy chicken wings; and perfectly battered fish and chips. You can order these quickly via foodpanda and get them delivered straight to your satellite watch party, so you and your friends won't have to miss a thing from the game.

8pm - Post-match celebratory feast
Photograph: Courtesy Uma Nota

8pm - Post-match celebratory feast

As the matches get wrapped up for the day, you can look forward to a hearty dinner to refuel after all the cheering and revelling. If you're looking for a quick bite before hitting up the streets of LKF, order a mac and cheese or roasted chicken sandwich. Alternatively, you can opt for a proper steak dinner or smoky grills like the all-American brisket and baby back ribs if you're entertaining at home.

1am - Late night pick-me-up
Photograph: Courtesy foodpanda

1am - Late night pick-me-up

Whether you're returning from a night out or looking for a snack before heading to bed, foodpanda has got you covered with its free delivery offer from 11pm to 5:59am, available with a minimum order of $150. To round off the day, treat yourself to some kebabs or decadent double cheese fries.

Are you a pandapro member and prefer to dine out for your pre-game or post-celebratory meal? Take advantage of foodpanda's member-only special Dine-in Festival promotion happening now until November 16, and enjoy discounted meals at more than 60 of Hong Kong’s hottest venues.   

Download foodpanda app today and start planning your Sevens weekend! 

