European bistro Vivant and French-Japanese restaurant Whisk collaborate for a special summer brunch

Two talented young chefs from the city are joining forces to host a series of celebratory Sunday brunch. Guests can indulge in free-flow Champagne, fresh oysters, and a multi-course meal featuring creative signature dishes. Chef Jeston Chua, from the European bistro Vivant located in Central, will cross over to Kowloon for a four-day collaboration with chef William Lau from the French-Japanese restaurant Whisk at The Mira Hong Kong in TST. Based on our experience dining at both restaurants and considering these two chefs' imaginative and innovative skills, this Sunday brunch promises to be a delightful treat for brunch enthusiasts.

Enjoy a seven-course meal ($568) consisting of Chef Jeston's signature dishes, including mille-feuille potato, short rib with pepper sauce, grilled whole turbot, and the crowd-favourite cornbread with buttercream. Meanwhile, chef William, known for seamlessly blending Japanese ingredients and culinary techniques with a modern French approach in his dishes, will be featuring dishes such as barbecued pigeon from Vendée, Gillardeau oyster served with verjuice and hebesu, Japanese sweet corn with smoked pike roe, foie gras with quail egg and dried caviar on garlic bread, and a mouthwatering hojicha tartlet with smoked ice cream and smoked caviar for dessert.

Guests can enjoy all-you-can-eat fresh-shucked oysters for an additional price of $168. There is also an option for free-flowing wines and soft drinks for $218 or $288 for free-flowing G.H. Mumm Champagne and all other drinks.