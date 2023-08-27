Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Whisk x Vivant summer brunch

  • Restaurants
  • Whisk, Tsim Sha Tsui
  • Recommended
  1. Whisk's Lobster Yakitori with Lobster Salad
    Photograph: Courtesy Whisk Whisk's lobster yakitori with lobster salad
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Vivant's chef Jeston Chua and Whisk's chef William Lau
    ADYVivant's chef Jeston Chua and Whisk's chef William Lau
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Vivant
    Photograph: Courtesy VivantVivant's signature mille-feuille potato
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Whisk's Summer Oasis Japanese grape sherbet and sake gel dessert
    Photograph: Courtesy WhiskWhisk's Summer Oasis Japanese grape sherbet and sake gel dessert
    PreviousNext
    /4
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

European bistro Vivant and French-Japanese restaurant Whisk collaborate for a special summer brunch

Two talented young chefs from the city are joining forces to host a series of celebratory Sunday brunch. Guests can indulge in free-flow Champagne, fresh oysters, and a multi-course meal featuring creative signature dishes. Chef Jeston Chua, from the European bistro Vivant located in Central, will cross over to Kowloon for a four-day collaboration with chef William Lau from the French-Japanese restaurant Whisk at The Mira Hong Kong in TST. Based on our experience dining at both restaurants and considering these two chefs' imaginative and innovative skills, this Sunday brunch promises to be a delightful treat for brunch enthusiasts.

Enjoy a seven-course meal ($568) consisting of Chef Jeston's signature dishes, including mille-feuille potato, short rib with pepper sauce, grilled whole turbot, and the crowd-favourite cornbread with buttercream. Meanwhile, chef William, known for seamlessly blending Japanese ingredients and culinary techniques with a modern French approach in his dishes, will be featuring dishes such as barbecued pigeon from Vendée, Gillardeau oyster served with verjuice and hebesu, Japanese sweet corn with smoked pike roe, foie gras with quail egg and dried caviar on garlic bread, and a mouthwatering hojicha tartlet with smoked ice cream and smoked caviar for dessert.

Guests can enjoy all-you-can-eat fresh-shucked oysters for an additional price of $168. There is also an option for free-flowing wines and soft drinks for $218 or $288 for free-flowing G.H. Mumm Champagne and all other drinks.

Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Tatum Ancheta

Details

Event website:
www.themirahotel.com/hong-kong/en/offer/dining/whisk/whisk-x-vivant-summer-pop-up-brunch/
Address:
Whisk
5/F, The Mira Hong Kong
118-130 Nathan Road
Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
12pm-3pm

Dates and times

12:00Whisk x Vivant summer brunchWhisk $568
12:00Whisk x Vivant summer brunchWhisk $568
12:00Whisk x Vivant summer brunchWhisk $568
Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.