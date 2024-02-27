Hong Kong
Timeout

Yakiniku Luigi

  Restaurants
  Wan Chai
Taiwan's popular yakiniku restaurant opens in Hong Kong

Yakiniku Luigi, one of Taiwan's top ten Japanese yakiniku restaurants, has recently opened its first overseas location in Wan Chai. Founded by Leo Wu Jun-jie, creator of popular hospitality group Luigi Restaurant Group, this yakiniku restaurant specialises in offering A5 Wagyu beef. 

The restaurant's interior has a simple industrial style along with a grey and white colour scheme, and only seats 28 diners. Diners can customise their own dipping sauce from Luigi's self-service bar, with options including black truffle sauce imported from Italy, Japanese dried salted konbu strips, and umami-rich mentaiko – all of which pair wonderfully with Luigi's exclusive Japanese yakiniku sauce. Other options include light yakiniku sauce or yuzu-infused sauce, which also make for great condiments to enjoy with your yakiniku. 

Luigi's dinner menu offers three set menus (from $598 per person) which feature top grade and rare A5 Wagyu beef. The beef served here has a delicate texture and beautiful marbling, which provides a rich and meaty flavour. Menu highlights include beef intestines, homemade chicken soup, tartare-topped toast, A5 Wagyu steak cubes, as well as scallops topped with sea urchins. Additionally, the signature seafood donburi set ($145) during lunch time is a must-try here. Each set comes with a seafood rice bowl topped with sea urchin, shrimp sashimi, salmon roe, scallops, egg yolk, crab roe paste as well as grated Japanese yam; a portion of kimchi, and homemade chicken soup.

Address:
Shop B, G/F, 33 Lockhart Rd, Wan Chai
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Mon-Sat 12pm-3pm, 6pm-10pm, Sun 6pm-10pm
