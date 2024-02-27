Time Out says

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Time Out Hong Kong (@timeouthk)

Yakiniku Luigi, one of Taiwan's top ten Japanese yakiniku restaurants, has recently opened its first overseas location in Wan Chai. Founded by Leo Wu Jun-jie, creator of popular hospitality group Luigi Restaurant Group, this yakiniku restaurant specialises in offering A5 Wagyu beef.



The restaurant's interior has a simple industrial style along with a grey and white colour scheme, and only seats 28 diners. Diners can customise their own dipping sauce from Luigi's self-service bar, with options including black truffle sauce imported from Italy, Japanese dried salted konbu strips, and umami-rich mentaiko – all of which pair wonderfully with Luigi's exclusive Japanese yakiniku sauce. Other options include light yakiniku sauce or yuzu-infused sauce, which also make for great condiments to enjoy with your yakiniku.



Luigi's dinner menu offers three set menus (from $598 per person) which feature top grade and rare A5 Wagyu beef. The beef served here has a delicate texture and beautiful marbling, which provides a rich and meaty flavour. Menu highlights include beef intestines, homemade chicken soup, tartare-topped toast, A5 Wagyu steak cubes, as well as scallops topped with sea urchins. Additionally, the signature seafood donburi set ($145) during lunch time is a must-try here. Each set comes with a seafood rice bowl topped with sea urchin, shrimp sashimi, salmon roe, scallops, egg yolk, crab roe paste as well as grated Japanese yam; a portion of kimchi, and homemade chicken soup.