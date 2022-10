Time Out says

While Kowloon City is normally known for its Thai restaurants, it’s also home to a small community of cafes and coffee shops, including Yoi Coffee & Bakery, a quaint cafe that produces hand-made pastries and baked goods. Using coffee beans provided by Australian roasting company Dukes, Yoi uses single origin espresso to create all their coffee items. Be sure to leave room for their desserts, such as the religieuse à la pistache, a two-tiered choux pastry puff filled with pistachio cream.