Urban Coffee Roaster
Photograph: Courtesy Urban Coffee Roaster

Your guide to enjoying a local breakfast in Hong Kong

Good Morning Hong Kong! Start your day off right with sumptuous breakfast and brunch offerings from over 50 curated restaurants.

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Hong Kong Tourism Board
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. It’s also a meal that many Hong Kong restaurants excel at delivering – which is why this year’s Hong Kong Wine and Dine Festival is dedicating an entire programme to this daily morning ritual. Good Morning Hong Kong brings together a curated selection of over 50 local restaurants offering easy grab-and-go bites and special breakfast and brunch menus for the month of November. With everything from fluffy pancakes to cha chaan teng classics, these top-notch offerings will make you wonder why you ever considered skipping the meal.

The citywide culinary event offers diners a selection of special grab-and-go sets and dine-in menus, all available at affordable prices. For those looking to grab a quick bite to supercharge your morning, ‘Grab & Go: Super Value Set’ features a variety of bang-for-your-buck breakfast sets under four categories: Hong Kong Local Eats, Trendy Cafes, Heirloom Hong Kong, and Artisan Bakeries.

Good Morning Hong Kong highlights

Taste local flavours
Photograph: Courtesy Ho Wah Restaurant

Taste local flavours

Experience the local cha chaan teng culture with delicious bites from Hong Kong Local Eats. These are your down-to-earth, hole-in-the-wall joints, where you can enjoy an array of comfort food and staple classics to go. Sip on Hong Kong-style milk tea and savour silky scrambled egg at Ho Wah Restaurant; or slurp on authentic cart noodles with pig blood curd and candied egg at Noodle Stand.

For early brews and grub
Photograph: Courtesy Elephant Grounds

For early brews and grub

Fuel the start of your day with a morning cuppa and more from Trendy Cafes featured in Good Morning Hong Kong. Indulge in a delicious brunch spread featuring dishes like slow-cooked coffee pork belly and spinach toast with poached egg, and enjoy a complimentary cup of coffee. Get your caffeine fix and dig into freshly baked croissants and brownies at Elephant Grounds. If you’re after something sweet, head over to popular Thai dessert brand After You Dessert Cafe for some croffles with coffee.

Savour mornings uniquely Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Hoi Won Teen

Savour mornings uniquely Hong Kong

Tuck into scrumptious dim sum treats at Chinese restaurants featured in Heirloom Hong Kong. Overlooking the stunning Victoria Harbour, Hoi Won Teen offers a delightful dim sum set for two featuring goldfish dumplings, abalone siu mai, spring rolls with chrysanthemum and shrimp, and more. Happiness Cuisine offers a special morning combo set with siu mai with dried tangerine peel, glutinous rice bun, and crispy fried wonton. For those looking for something a little different, make your way to the creative Taiwanese-Western eatery Bun Bun. The convenient grab-and-go joint serves up fusion dim sum offerings like the slow-cooked pork belly mowed buns with black vinegar sauce.

Freshly baked treats
Photograph: Courtesy Madera Cafe

Freshly baked treats

Sometimes, when all you’re after is a simple egg tart or pineapple bun to get you out of bed in the morning, the artisan bakeries featured in Good Morning Hong Kong from eateries like artisan cafes Madera Cafe and Loft & Scone will do the trick. Offering everything from Chinese pastries to sourdough and buttery croissants, these bakeries will satisfy all your carb cravings.

Ultimate weekend indulgence
Photograph: Courtesy Jiangsu Club

Ultimate weekend indulgence

If you have a bit more time to spare in the morning, check out the deals from the Dine-in Breakfast & Brunch Delight section, featuring a host of special weekend-only menus available at discounted prices. Treat yourself to the four-course Sky High Brunch at Alto while overlooking a bird’s eye view of the city. Highlights from the menu include unlimited servings of appetisers (including the restaurant’s popular spicy smoked steak tartare); grilled Monsoon River Prawn enriched with smoked shiso butter; and traditional weekend roast beef with Yorkshire puddings. Embark on a culinary journey to eastern China at Jiangsu Club, which pays homage to the region’s rich gastronomic flavours. Savour delicious Huaiyang appetisers, minced beef tenderloin, Shanghai xiao long bao, and more.

Visit Good Morning Hong Kong’s website to check out all the mouth-watering breakfast and brunch offerings! For more exciting gastronomic offerings this November, checkout the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival’s official website.

