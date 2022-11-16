Your guide to enjoying a local breakfast in Hong Kong

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. It’s also a meal that many Hong Kong restaurants excel at delivering – which is why this year’s Hong Kong Wine and Dine Festival is dedicating an entire programme to this daily morning ritual. Good Morning Hong Kong brings together a curated selection of over 50 local restaurants offering easy grab-and-go bites and special breakfast and brunch menus for the month of November. With everything from fluffy pancakes to cha chaan teng classics, these top-notch offerings will make you wonder why you ever considered skipping the meal.

The citywide culinary event offers diners a selection of special grab-and-go sets and dine-in menus, all available at affordable prices. For those looking to grab a quick bite to supercharge your morning, ‘Grab & Go: Super Value Set’ features a variety of bang-for-your-buck breakfast sets under four categories: Hong Kong Local Eats, Trendy Cafes, Heirloom Hong Kong, and Artisan Bakeries.