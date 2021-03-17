Ask the expert: A talk about female pleasure with Sally's Toy co-founder Vera Lui

We are celebrating International Women’s Day throughout the entire month of March with a special series of Ask the Expert every Wednesday featuring Hong Kong women trailblazers. For the first instalment, we are putting the spotlight on sex educator and co-founder of Sally's Toy and Women's Festival HK Vera Lui.

Yes! Yes! Yes! We will talk about sex! The Instagram live episode will talk about female pleasure, and Vera will break down our most burning questions about all things sex, sex toys, sexual pleasure, and intimacy. Whether you're are a single woman interested in improving sexual satisfaction, a person in a relationship looking for ways to ignite the romantic sparks in the bedroom, or a new mom looking into reigniting your sex life after birth, be sure to catch the engaging conversation on March 17, Wednesday, 3pm. Tune in to get insights on everything from foreplay to self-pleasure and common bedroom struggles.

We are also giving way a series of dining and staycation treats for our female readers until the end of March, so keep your eyes peeled for announcements starting on March 19.