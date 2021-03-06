Women leading the way: Hong Kong women trailblazers who continue to inspire us

Working in fashion for many years, Sarah Garner witnessed the lack of sustainability in the fashion industry. Aiming to be an agent of change and provide a solution to the ongoing problem, Retykle was born in 2016 as a sustainable fashion-loop platform. The idea came about when she became a first-time parent and saw firsthand how children quickly outgrow their clothes. Today, her preloved childrenswear platform, Retykle, is one of the most established children's resale fashion platforms in Asia and is currently preparing for an Asia-Pacific expansion. "I wanted to serve a greater purpose with the experience I had gained in the [fashion] industry, and I'm fulfilled knowing that Retykle serves to help parents reduce waste," Sarah shares. "Given that my kids are my greatest achievement, I'm happy to work on something that will have a positive impact on their future," she adds.

1) What lessons have you learnt that's unique to being a woman in your line of work? We still have a long way to go to break down gender bias. In the industry of luxury fashion, 90 percent of women serve a dominantly female customer base, but men filled almost all senior management positions throughout my career. There are distinct imbalance and reflection of the opportunities that lay ahead for women in the industry. We need more female role models at the top for other women to learn from and aspire to be.

2) Name a woman who's inspired you the most? Why? My mom. She was dedicated and excelled in her career as an architect and balanced motherhood, family, friendship, and philanthropy with generosity and love.

3) You are a leader in your industry regardless of gender. What drives you? I was driven by ambition and the desire to succeed and climb to the top. That changed when I had my first child. I just wanted to do something that he could be proud of and, in my small way, also improve the state of the world for him. When I found a bigger purpose than my ambition, I found fulfilment in what I do. My drive comes from wanting Retykle to serve a purpose and create an impact.

4) What are the biggest challenges you have faced throughout the pandemic? Homeschooling has been a challenge. Losing the structure and kid's time at school added to our daily time management. At work, we've had to adjust protocols to ensure the team's safety and allowed some periods to work at home. There has been a lot of uncertainty on how the pandemic would affect sales and day to day operations. It's been an exercise in adaptability and resilience for all.

5) What advice do you have for women aiming for career or leadership positions in your line of business? Invest in learning and ensure that you feel challenged every step of the way. I am a big believer in gaining varied experiences in your chosen industry so that you can form your own leadership style based on what you've encountered. Seek courses and mentorship opportunities, and take on leadership roles. Share your knowledge with others and give them the tools to be your successor. The greatest leaders are those who create more leaders.

6) In your opinion, what does it mean to be a feminist in 2021? It is about supporting other women to achieve their goals – pay it forward to help others rise to the ranks.

7) How are you using your position to help challenge gender equality and promote female empowerment? I will try to help other women build their businesses, prepare them for investment, and guide them in balancing family life and entrepreneurship.

8) With the ongoing global health crisis, what has been your biggest indulgence at home? What do you miss doing in Hong Kong, and what are you looking forward to doing once everything settles? Our biggest indulgences have been slowing down. It's all about bringing it back to basics – cooking, growing our own vegetables, and baking bread at home. I miss the beautiful beaches! I can't wait until they open up again. We're looking forward to getting back to Canada to see our families. The separation has been hard, particularly for the grandparents.

9) What do you think the future of sustainable fashion looks like in Hong Kong? I think the future of sustainable fashion is fully circular. I hope that there will be a consolidation of fast fashion and that everyone will move towards buying less and buying better quality clothes that are meant to withstand time and obsolescence because of trends. If items become unwearable post resale and repair, I believe we will adopt widespread recycling for textiles, create drop boxes for fibre recycling, and spin new from old. I am optimistic and excited about the possibilities that lie ahead for the future of fashion, and I have confidence that consumers care and will drive this change by changing their habits.

10) How would you sum yourself up in three words? Canadian. Mom. Entrepreneur.



