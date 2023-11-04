Hong Kong
Timeout

Adagio

  • Shopping
  • Cheung Chau
  1. adagio
  2. adagio
Tucked away in Cheung Chau's quiet alleyways is Adagio, a clothing store that specialises in selling indigo-dyed clothing. Here, you can find all kinds of clothing that spans from shirts, skirts, dresses, scarves, to accessories such as scrunchies. Additionally, this store sells a small selection of tye-dyed items and cultural wear.

G/F, 11E Pak She Street, Cheung Chau
Hong Kong
9521 4160
Mon-Sun 11am-6pm
