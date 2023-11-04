Tucked away in Cheung Chau's quiet alleyways is Adagio, a clothing store that specialises in selling indigo-dyed clothing. Here, you can find all kinds of clothing that spans from shirts, skirts, dresses, scarves, to accessories such as scrunchies. Additionally, this store sells a small selection of tye-dyed items and cultural wear.
Adagio
- G/F, 11E Pak She Street, Cheung Chau
- Hong Kong
- 9521 4160
- Mon-Sun 11am-6pm
