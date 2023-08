Time Out says

All-American bake shop Butter has won the hearts of sweet tooths with delectable cakes and pies. Now, sweet tooths in the city can sink their teeth into the brand's latest venture - freshly baked cookies! Butter's cookies are sold exclusively in their pop-up truck located in Pacific Place and are available in flavours such as chocolate chunk, white chocolate chunk and macadamia, lemon crinkle, and more.