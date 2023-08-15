Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Happy Bakery

  • Shopping
  • Wan Chai
  • Recommended
  1. Happy Bakery
    Photograph: Iris Lo
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Happy Cake Shop
    Photograph: Iris Lo
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Happy Bakery
    Photograph: Iris Lo
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Happy Bakery
    Photograph: Iris Lo
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

Established in 1977, Happy Bakery was formerly known as Happy Cake Shop – until the bakery closed in August 2022 due to rent problems. Fortunately, the store found a new home in early 2023 and reopened under a new name, continuing to churn out beloved nostalgic treats like cream cones, sa yung (Chinese-style doughnuts), century egg pastries, and more.

Details

Address:
66-68 Queen's Rd East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong Island
Hong Kong
Contact:
2528 1391
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 6am-8pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.