Established in 1977, Happy Bakery was formerly known as Happy Cake Shop – until the bakery closed in August 2022 due to rent problems. Fortunately, the store found a new home in early 2023 and reopened under a new name, continuing to churn out beloved nostalgic treats like cream cones, sa yung (Chinese-style doughnuts), century egg pastries, and more.
Happy Bakery
Details
- Address:
- 66-68 Queen's Rd East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong Island
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- 2528 1391
- Opening hours:
- Mon-Sun 6am-8pm
