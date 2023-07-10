Heath Hong Kong

Contrary to popular belief, shibari – a form of Japanese artistic rope bondage – is not just a sexual fetish; it's a form of art and meditative practice that creates a deep connection between partners. Held from July 13 to 23, the Shibari Art Fair 2023 invites all to explore the art of Japanese rope bondage and its history, while showcasing the beauty, complexity, and artistry behind shibari through a range of activities. Throughout the 10-day fair, participants can try their hand at life drawing sessions guided by illustrator Nou No; watch a stunning dance performance inspired by The Butterfly Lovers; and learn how to capture the art of shibari at photography workshops. Those who are new to the art form can get a taste of shibari at the live music night featuring Mexican band Deer Mx and z.a.m.p.a., or take part in Shibari 101 lessons, where basic tips and ways of rope tying will be taught. Whether a shibari enthusiast or just curious about this fascinating art form, the Shibari Art Fair offers a unique visual and sensory experience that will open your eyes and minds to a whole new world of erotic art.