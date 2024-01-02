Hong Kong’s best stationery stores

CN Square carries affordable art supplies and stationery that are perfect for beginners and students. The three-storey shop has an extensive range of supplies that range from paint sprayers and moulding clay to pens, notebooks, and any other desktop tools you might be looking for. It's basically a one-stop shop for all your stationery needs.
Sure, we might do most of our writing on laptops and smartphones these days, but you can always do with more stationery in your life. If you're looking for something more than your usual mass-produced biros and bland notebooks, then you've come to the right place. From popular chain stores to small independent shops, we’ve hunted down some of the best places in Hong Kong that will satisfy all your stationery needs.
