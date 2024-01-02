Hong Kong
Timeout

Gift Idea
Photograph: Courtesy Gift Idea

Hong Kong’s best stationery stores

These places simply rule

Sure, we might do most of our writing on laptops and smartphones these days, but you can always do with more stationery in your life. If you're looking for something more than your usual mass-produced biros and bland notebooks, then you've come to the right place. From popular chain stores to small independent shops, we’ve hunted down some of the best places in Hong Kong that will satisfy all your stationery needs.

CN Square
Photograph: Joshua Lin

CN Square

  • Shopping
  • Art, craft and hobbies
  • Yau Ma Tei

CN Square carries affordable art supplies and stationery that are perfect for beginners and students. The three-storey shop has an extensive range of supplies that range from paint sprayers and moulding clay to pens, notebooks, and any other desktop tools you might be looking for. It's basically a one-stop shop for all your stationery needs.

Eslite Bookstore
Photograph: Cara Hung

Eslite Bookstore

  • Shopping
  • Causeway Bay

The largest one-stop-shop in Hong Kong for all your stationery and literary needs, Taiwanese chain Eslite offers Hongkongers a huge selection of novels and non-fiction in both English and Chinese. They have a dedicated area just for stationery where you can pick up all the usual suspects: Moleskine, Filofax, and Midori, just to name a few. There are usually pretty great seasonal deals and discounts too, so don’t miss out.

Gift Idea
Photograph: Courtesy Gift Idea

Gift Idea

  • Shopping
  • Cards and stationery
  • Sheung Wan

Looking for stationery that’s a little more unique and less mainstream? Gift Idea is the place to go and rummage. This Mong Kok store carries a wide variety of imported brands, especially Japanese and European ones, and a dizzying collection of pens. If you like decorating your journal with washi tape, the range of brands that Gift Idea offers should more than meet your needs. For calligraphy enthusiasts, they’re not short of choices either – German brands like Lamy and Kaweco, Japan’s Platinum and Pilot, and the French brand J Herbin are all available in this dinky shop.

Journalize
Photograph: Calvin Sit

Journalize

  • Shopping
  • Cards and stationery
  • Causeway Bay

For connoisseurs, Journalize has a curated selection of elegant notebooks and all manner of calligraphy supplies. You’ll find various collections and vintage stationery like fountain pens, pencil cases, sticky notes, and rare, cult brands that are hard to find elsewhere in Hong Kong. All items are hand-selected too, adding a real sense of personality to the shopping experience.

Muji
Photograph: Courtesy Muji | 金鐘店

Muji

If all else fails, Muji is here to the rescue. In keeping with its minimal aesthetics, the brand offers simple gel ink pens in a rainbow of colours, notebooks in all sizes, pencil cases, folders, staplers, pins – the whole shebang. Muji's plain and simple designs are perfect for those looking for something functional without foregoing the style.

Muze Pens
Photograph: Courtesy Muze Pens

Muze Pens

Muze Pens (formerly known as Pen Museum) was established in 1958, and is the oldest pen shop in Hong Kong. After taking over in 2019, CP (the third shop manager) relocated Muze Pens to the artistic and dynamic neighbourhood of Sham Shui Po. They offer a wide selection of fine writing instruments, inks, and premium paper products with the mission of promoting and preserving the art of putting pen to paper. It is the go-to place in Hong Kong for fine stationery enthusiasts, doodlers, and calligraphers. Customers are also welcome to try out the products, and CP and his staff are always eager to help customers explore and rediscover the joys of handwriting.  

Siugreat Stationery
Photograph: Courtesy Siugreat

Siugreat Stationery

  • Shopping
  • Sham Shui Po

Tucked away inside a commercial building in Sham Shui Po, Siugreat is where you'll find all kinds of stationery treasures. All the usual options are available, along with some quirky accessories, as well as an array of fountain pens and inks imported from Japan. If you're planning on visiting, do note that Siugreat only opens on Saturday and Sunday.

