Hong Kong’s best secret shops

Can you keep a secret?

Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
Recently passed someone on the street wearing the same shirt as you? Looking to get your hands on an extra special gift you can't find anywhere else? Or do you just hate going to a store packed with people? Whatever it is, you've come to the right place. From Insta-famous shops to hidden gems tucked away somewhere up in a building or around a quiet corner, we’ve compiled a list of some of the top hidden stores our retail mecca has to offer – and now we're sharing them with you. Ready your wallet, you’re going to need it.

Take5 Jeans
Photograph: Joshua Lin

Take5 Jeans

  • Shopping
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Take5 is a Japanese menswear store selling raw denim and leather accessories, with a decidedly Americana feel. Stylishly decked out and populated with laidback and friendly staff, the shop dedicates one whole wall to high quality jeans and others to shirts, shoes, leather jackets, magazines and various other male accessories. Come here for that great Japanese take on American casual style.

Anchorage Store
Photograph: Cara Hung

Anchorage Store

  • Shopping
  • Tai O

Hidden inside a historic house along Tai O Market Street, Anchorage Store was founded by two artisans with great love for products from Hong Kong, Japan, and Taiwan. Inside the store, you'll find various handmade tie-dye and leather goods, along with an array of handicrafts, clothing, teas, and other lifestyle products.

Dongpohk
Photograph: Calvin Sit

Dongpohk

  • Shopping
  • Sheung Wan

Located on the ground floor of a historic tong lau (tenement building), Dongpo HK is more than just a local neighbourhood tuck shop. Through its easily recognisable blue shutter gates, you’ll find a nostalgic selection of Hong Kong snacks and childhood toys, as well as various made-in-Hong-Kong items that range from artisanal ice cream to ceramic and jewellery pieces by local artists. There’s also an impressive array of antiques and vintage pieces from the 50s to 80s on display at the store, courtesy of shop owner Vincent’s own personal collection. Customers and passersby are welcome to step through and check out the rare vintage pieces or pull up a seat outside the store to simply bask in the ambience of the neighbourhood.

Douguya Hatcharea
Photograph: Joshua Lin

Douguya Hatcharea

  • Shopping
  • Antiques
  • Kowloon Bay

Hidden inside an industrial building in Kowloon Bay, Douguya Hatcharea is a Japanese antique store that has everything from vintage furniture and ceramics to wooden antiques and trinkets. Apart from collecting antiques, shop owner Pete also collaborates with Japanese artists to turn old antique pieces into stunning artworks.

Bryceland's & Co
Photograph: Courtesy Bryceland's & Co

Bryceland's & Co

  • Shopping
  • Boutiques
  • Central

Founded by Kenji Cheung and Ethan Newton in 2015, Bryceland’s & Co is the ideal shopping spot for men who are looking for a fashion brand that perfectly combines elegance with masculinity. From a tailored suit to casual attire and even lifestyle products, you're bound to find something that's just right for you. Since the two shop owners adore styles from the 1920s and 1930s, everything in Bryceland’s & Co – from its products to the shop’s decor – portrays a classy American vibe. This makes the shop itself a place worth checking out too. 

Thorn and Burrow
Photograph: Joshua Lin

Thorn and Burrow

  • Shopping
  • Home decor
  • Sai Ying Pun

Imagine all your favourite Pinterest home décor products and designs made into a single shop. That’s what Thron and Burrow is. This awesome concept store sources textiles and materials globally offering Hongkongers a range of colourful, eco-friendly furniture and rugs – and with gorgeous patterns too. Shop everything from locally-designed cushions to Turkish towels, as well as chalk paint in a whole spectrum of colours. 

Float Captain
Photograph: Courtesy Float Captain

Float Captain

  • Shopping
  • Wong Chuk Hang

Float Captain is a one-of-a-kind surfing lifestyle and apparel shop set up by a small crew of friends in 2011. The owners are surf enthusiasts who source functional, comfortable and minimalistic products with Californian and Hawaiian surf vibes, as well as quirky takes on local culture. Their hip Wong Chuk Hang outpost is a treasure trove with a wide selection of surfboards, cases, wax, trendsetting apparel, bags, and even some home decorations. Their opening hours vary from week to week, so shoot them a message or check their website before dropping by.

Foreforehead
Photograph: Jack Wong

Foreforehead

  • Shopping
  • Lifestyle
  • Sham Shui Po

Foreforehead is a store in the hip neighbourhood of Sham Shui Po that sells various cutesy and eccentric oddities, whether that be homeware, decorations, or clothing. It also pulls double duty from time to time as an exhibition space for young local artists.

Yuet Tung China Works
Photograph: Jenny Leung

Yuet Tung China Works

  • Shopping
  • Kowloon Bay

Hand-painted ceramics and porcelain were once at the forefront of Hong Kong's industry. In particular, Yuet Tung China Works – established in 1928 – was one of the true propagators of the craft in Hong Kong. Sadly, it is now one of the last standing purveyors and makers. This could very well be the last generation that gets to see the intricate splendour of locally-made, intricate handicrafts such as this, so be sure to get your hands on one. 

